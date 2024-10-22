The Ballydoyle handler has dominated the final Group One of the British Flat season in recent years, with High Chaparral (2001), St Nicholas Abbey (2009), Camelot (2011) and Auguste Rodin (2022) among those on the roll of honour.

O’Brien left six horses in the race at Monday’s confirmation stage, but Delacroix appears to be the chosen one, with the Dubawi colt poised to turn out just two weeks after winning the Group Three Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.

“The horse that won in Newmarket, Delacroix, will run and I’d say he’s probably going to be the only one,” the trainer said the Curragh on Tuesday.

“He’s tough and he’s hardy and has been taking his racing very well. Ryan looked after him the last day, thinking of going to Doncaster. He’s a hardy, strong horse and handles an ease in the ground.”

O’Brien confirmed Delacroix is likely to have company on the trip to Doncaster, with impressive Naas scorer Bounty an intended runner in the William Hill Prospect Stakes on the same card.