Delacroix ridden by Ryan Moore (nearside) coming home to win the Emirates Autumn Stakes
Aidan O'Brien to rely on Delacroix in William Hill Futurity

By Gary Carson
15:45 · TUE October 22, 2024

Aidan O’Brien is set to rely on Delacroix in his bid for a 12th victory in the William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle handler has dominated the final Group One of the British Flat season in recent years, with High Chaparral (2001), St Nicholas Abbey (2009), Camelot (2011) and Auguste Rodin (2022) among those on the roll of honour.

O’Brien left six horses in the race at Monday’s confirmation stage, but Delacroix appears to be the chosen one, with the Dubawi colt poised to turn out just two weeks after winning the Group Three Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.

“The horse that won in Newmarket, Delacroix, will run and I’d say he’s probably going to be the only one,” the trainer said the Curragh on Tuesday.

“He’s tough and he’s hardy and has been taking his racing very well. Ryan looked after him the last day, thinking of going to Doncaster. He’s a hardy, strong horse and handles an ease in the ground.”

O’Brien confirmed Delacroix is likely to have company on the trip to Doncaster, with impressive Naas scorer Bounty an intended runner in the William Hill Prospect Stakes on the same card.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

