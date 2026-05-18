Not since Roberto and Lester Piggott won the Coronation Cup 53 years ago has a horse landed the Derby and Coronation Cup double the following season and if last year’s Betfred Derby winner Lambourn is to achieve the feat on Saturday June 6, he will have to overcome what promises to be one of the strongest fields the race has seen.

O’Brien has won the Coronation Cup – sponsored for the first time this year by Coolmore and with an increased prize money pot of £1million – a record 10 times in his career as a trainer.

He is also set to be represented in the contest by Jan Brueghel, who defeated Calandagan by half a length in the 2025 renewal.

Speaking about this year’s renewal, O’Brien said: “I think it is an unbelievable race. This year, it looks like it’s going to be very exciting.

“If Calandagan comes again, and hopefully he will, we will have the two runners (Jan Brueghel and Lambourn).

“The Coolmore Coronation Cup is right at the top of those mile-and-a-half races – it is that important. It takes place around Epsom and it’s a serious initiative to raise the profile of the race.

“It is a very, very good race. Lambourn is a Derby winner, Jan Brueghel is a Leger winner and Calandagan was considered the best horse in the world last year.

“Where are you going to get a race like that? It’s unbelievable.”

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