Celebration time for the Banbridge team
Aidan O’Brien plotting King George route for Banbridge

By Ashley Iveson
12:11 · THU November 07, 2024

Banbridge is being readied for a return to action at either Navan or Cork ahead of a planned tilt at the King George VI Chase.

The eight-year-old has won five times over fences for Joseph O’Brien, rounding off his novice campaign with a Grade One victory at Aintree before last season landing the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton and the Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Having proven himself a top-class performer over two and two and a half miles, Banbridge is set to test his powers over three miles at Kempton on Boxing Day, but will make his comeback over a shorter trip.

“He’s coming along well and will probably start off in something like a Fortria or the Hilly Way, with the King George as a medium-term target,” said O’Brien.

If Banbridge does line up in the Fortria Chase at Navan on Saturday week, he is likely to meet the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Riviere D’Etel and Found A Fifty.

The latter was a ready winner at Down Royal last weekend and Elliott is confident further big-race victories await.

“We’ll probably have Riviere D’Etel in the Fortria again along with Found A Fifty,” he said.

“There’s not a lot of options for him, he either runs in the Fortria or the John Durkan and this could be an easier stepping stone to Christmas. He’s a top-class horse, he was good at Down Royal."

Both Banbridge and Found A Fifty are entered for the King George, with sponsors Ladbrokes pricing them up at 12/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

