Aidan O’Brien plotting King George route for Banbridge

Banbridge is being readied for a return to action at either Navan or Cork ahead of a planned tilt at the King George VI Chase.
The eight-year-old has won five times over fences for Joseph O’Brien, rounding off his novice campaign with a Grade One victory at Aintree before last season landing the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton and the Champion Chase at Punchestown.
Having proven himself a top-class performer over two and two and a half miles, Banbridge is set to test his powers over three miles at Kempton on Boxing Day, but will make his comeback over a shorter trip.
“He’s coming along well and will probably start off in something like a Fortria or the Hilly Way, with the King George as a medium-term target,” said O’Brien.
If Banbridge does line up in the Fortria Chase at Navan on Saturday week, he is likely to meet the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Riviere D’Etel and Found A Fifty.
The latter was a ready winner at Down Royal last weekend and Elliott is confident further big-race victories await.
“We’ll probably have Riviere D’Etel in the Fortria again along with Found A Fifty,” he said.
“There’s not a lot of options for him, he either runs in the Fortria or the John Durkan and this could be an easier stepping stone to Christmas. He’s a top-class horse, he was good at Down Royal."
Both Banbridge and Found A Fifty are entered for the King George, with sponsors Ladbrokes pricing them up at 12/1 and 25/1 respectively.
