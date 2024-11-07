Aidan O’Brien plotting King George route for Banbridge

Banbridge is being readied for a return to action at either Navan or Cork ahead of a planned tilt at the King George VI Chase.

The eight-year-old has won five times over fences for Joseph O’Brien, rounding off his novice campaign with a Grade One victory at Aintree before last season landing the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton and the Champion Chase at Punchestown. Having proven himself a top-class performer over two and two and a half miles, Banbridge is set to test his powers over three miles at Kempton on Boxing Day, but will make his comeback over a shorter trip. “He’s coming along well and will probably start off in something like a Fortria or the Hilly Way, with the King George as a medium-term target,” said O’Brien.