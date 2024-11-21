Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jan Brueghel digs deep to win the St Leger
Jan Brueghel digs deep to win the St Leger

Aidan O’Brien open to Saudi Arabia option for Jan Brueghel

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 21, 2024 · 5h ago

Aidan O’Brien could look to Saudi Arabia for St Leger winner Jan Brueghel after deciding to bypass a possible Hong Kong run.

The unbeaten colt travelled to Australia and looked to hold strong claims of giving his trainer a first victory in the Melbourne Cup.

However, he was ruled out of the Flemington contest after failing to satisfy the Racing Victoria vets in a pre-race examination.

O’Brien initially suggested the Hong Kong Vase as a possible target but as Jan Brueghel was unable to maintain his fitness while in Australia, his aim will now be reassessed.

In a post on Coolmore’s X feed, the trainer said: “He had a long journey back from Australia and was restricted to only trotting while over there.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have enough time to prepare him properly for Hong Kong so we will revisit his plans. We may aim for a race in Saudi early next year.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING