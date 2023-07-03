The son of Deep Impact proved a major disappointment on bad ground when sent off 13/8 favourite for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket but has since justified his lofty reputation with wins in the Betfred Derby and Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Bookmakers have him 5/2 favourite for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on July 29, but O'Brien has hinted the colt could now be set for a summer rest, with the next seven to 10 days likely to guide connections' thinking over running plans going forward.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Ballydoyle trainer said: "We were happy with the race, the pace was nice and even I think. Auguste would have been able to cope with a much stronger pace but it was nice and even.

"When the unfortunate incident happened (San Antonio unseated Wayne Lordan), Ryan had to make a quick decision. When he did, he was obviously there (in front) much earlier than he wanted to really.

"He’s never a horse who does much when he gets there anyway. We thought that the second horse had improved from Epsom, we thought he’d be a better horse at the Curragh and he obviously stepped up a lot on Epsom.

"He was only in cruise control up the straight. He is able to go a much stronger pace.

"I’m not sure what the lads want to do with him now, we have the option of going to the King George but we’ll have to see in a week or 10 days.

"And if he didn’t do that then he would probably have a break and come back for either the Irish Champion Stakes or the Juddmonte International – there is a possibility he could do both."