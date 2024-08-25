Aidan O’Brien keeping options open over Los Angeles programme

Los Angeles will either run in the Betfred St Leger or the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes on September 14.

Aidan O’Brien’s Irish Derby winner defied a 5lb penalty in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last week, with stablemate Illinois closing him down rapidly in the last of the 12 furlongs. If he stays at home for the Irish Champion, he will be dropping to 10 furlongs, but should he run at Doncaster, he will be stepping up to a mile and three-quarters. O’Brien is well stocked for both races, with Auguste Rodin pencilled in for the highlight of the Irish Champions Festival, while at Doncaster, stablemates Illinois, the unbeaten Jan Brueghel and Grosvenor Square are heading the betting.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!