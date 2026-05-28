Aidan O’Brien has issued an upbeat bulletin on Pierre Bonnard ahead of his bid for Betfred Derby glory on Saturday week.
The son of Camelot went into winter quarters as favourite for the Epsom Classic having won the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket and the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud.
However he has suffered two short-priced reverses so far this spring when seventh in the Ballysax and second behind James J Braddock in the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial - both at Leopardstown.
“He’s a lot better, he’s improved a lot since Leopardstown. We thought he would – and he has. He’s a different horse now,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing on Thursday.
“Because he was so big we needed to let him thrive over the winter at his own pace. We didn’t need to stop him or force him. Then when we started him back, we had to start him back very gently because he’s such a big frame of a horse and we didn’t want to have him too light early on.
“He was just about ready to start the first time, and nothing went right for him in the race but he came forward great. Then the next time he obviously came forward again and ran a very good race.
“But we didn’t really get serious with him until after Leopardstown last time and so far everything has gone really well with him.”
He is one of four potential runners for the Ballydoyle team in the Derby.
“It obviously looks like Benvenuto Cellini is the main one, Pierre Bonnard the second and then the second and the third in the Dante (Action and Christmas Day) could run as well,” O’Brien said.
“They’re all good, all seem fine since their races and I’m looking forward to it. They’re the sort of horses we always felt at two they would be at three and are big horses too. They did develop well and did take their trials well.”
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