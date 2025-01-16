Ahoy Senor in good form for Fleur de Lys at Windsor on Sunday

The 2m6f chase is the highlight of the third day of the Berkshire Winter Million concept and with likely opposition including Protektorat and Djelo, it looks a tough assignment for the mercurial 10-year-old.

However, while Russell concedes we're not quite at the best time of year for Ahoy Senor just yet, he is showing his old spark at home in Scotland.

She said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “His best time of year is always the spring, whether it’s because it takes until then to get him fit or it’s the ground, I think it’s probably the ground and the spring and everything, that’s probably when he’s at his best.

“But having said that he’s been in great form at home, I think the trip will suit him and I think the ground could dry out a little bit.

“He seems in super form, Derek [Fox] has been very happy with him.”