Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Adayar winning at Ascot
Adayar winning at Ascot

Adayar comeback delayed once more with King George the target

By Simon Milham
12:11 · TUE June 07, 2022

Last season’s Derby and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero Adayar will miss the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and instead head straight to Ascot to defend his all-aged middle-distance crown.

Having been due to make his four-year-old debut in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last weekend, a minor setback put plans on hold and he was similarly ruled out of next week’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The team at Godolphin’s Moulton Paddocks have now also drawn stumps on a proposed belated return in the Eclipse and he is set to make his seasonal comeback in the King George at Ascot, a race in which he beat Mishriff by a length and three-quarters last summer.

“We have decided to bypass the the Eclipse at Sandown Park and head straight to the King George at Ascot with Adayar,” Appleby said in a tweet from the Godolphin account.

“He is back in full work and doing well, but we want to allow him plenty of time to build back up to race fitness.”

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING