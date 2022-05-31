Live In The Moment has five career victories to his name, but it is his younger half-sibling that is all the rage for the five-furlong sprint following back-to-back wins at Sandown and Chester.

Although running plans are yet to be finalised, West believes it would be some sight for the pair, who both sport the colours of enthusiastic local owner Steve De’Lemos and his wife Jolene, to blaze a trail on what is known as one of the quickest sprint tracks in the country.

“It would be very good to go double-handed and the owner is keen, but we’ll do what is right by the horses on the day,” explained West.

“It’s still to be decided (if both run), it would be a spectacle and exciting, I’m not sure which way Steve (owner) would be leaning on the two runners. It would be interesting, but in my heart of hearts I think everything would have to fall right for Live In The Dream because I think he is a proper sprinter and I think he could be a bit better than a handicapper.

“These handicaps are pretty tasty in terms of prize-money. We could go to the Scurry Stakes for three-year-olds only at Sandown next week with Live In The Dream, which would be his back-up plan, and that is only worth £50,000 and you’ve got double the money in the dash, so it would be worth taking the risk if we do go double-handed.