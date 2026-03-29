Adam Kirby setting out on training career with high hopes for future success

Making the transition from jockey to trainer is a monumental challenge, but one that Adam Kirby is already embracing.

When it comes to new faces joining the ever evolving landscape of the trainers roster, the 36 year-old is arguably the most high-profile, given what he has already achieved in the sport. During a career in the saddle spanning almost 20 years, the father-of-two amassed more than 1900 domestic winners, highlighted by victory on Adayar in the 2021 Derby at Epsom But while aspiring to scale such heights in his new role Kirby, who is based at Vicarage Farm in Kirtling, is realistic about what he hopes to achieve in his first full season with a licence. Kirby said: “I’m enjoying it so far and it has given me a massive sense of well-being and so far in these early stages I’m enjoying it very much. We only have around 20 in at the moment and we have to be realistic. I don’t think my ducks are swans, but they are coming to hand nicely. “The idea is if we can get a race won with as many horses as possible throughout the year that would be Plan A. No doubt it will feel different winning big races as a trainer and that is the level I want to get to, but we are not going to get there overnight. "Hopefully we can have a few small winners and if we can get some sort of Saturday winner, I don’t mean Group winner, but a nice little handicap, then I would be happy."

As far as perfect starts go Kirby couldn’t have asked for a better one to the next chapter in his career after his first ever runner, Tuscan Point, struck gold in a six furlong handicap at Southwell earlier this month. And while that victory came at a time when most involved in the sport were focused on what was going on at the Cheltenham Festival, it was a win that didn’t go unnoticed. He said: “I very enjoyed having a winner with my first runner at Southwell and it was a good night out. The horse behaved himself and got things the right way around. When you ride horses there is always that minute in the paddock where you get a bit jittery, no matter who you are riding for. “I always found in that time space you can start over thinking things, but the moment I got on a horse all that leaves you body so to speak as it is then just you and the horse. I got the same thing with my first runner, and I don’t know why as I had no one to answer to. If it went wrong, it went wrong, but luckily there wasn’t a problem and it all went well. “Those nerves did stay with me for a bit longer and it is a very weird feeling when you are used to doing it yourself and you are letting someone else do it. Following our first winner the phone was non-stop and we got some beautiful messages from some very kind people. Things like that make you feel good.”

However, while now enjoying life in his new role, Kirby, who also boasts two July Cup wins and a Prince Of Wales’s Stakes among a clutch of other Group Ones on his CV, admits the decision to call time on his career as a jockey last year was a difficult one. He added: “It was a very hard decision to stop riding as I felt like I had my career taken away from me. With the saunas and things I felt I could manage it and it was good to have sweat with the lads as you could have a chat and work out what is going on in the world. “When the saunas and everything stopped I couldn’t take the weight off in the morning and hold it off for that many hours in the day. It was far too hard for me as mentally, and physically, I couldn’t handle it any more. “It was quite sad in a way and that is what took me two years not riding to come to terms with it before I said I had actually retired. It can make you feel a bit empty, but that is why I wanted to start training as it is a sport I love and it is the only thing I know. I have no interest in any other sport. “I’m very proud of what I achieved in the saddle and I had some wonderful days and met some wonderful people. I love the sport so it is now onwards and upwards as a trainer."

Jockey-turned-trainer Adam Kirby

In between roles Kirby, and his long term partner Megan Evans, daughter of trainer David Evans have established a successful pre-training business. Among their clients are Charlie Appleby, the man who provided Kirby with his Derby success, and Classic-winning owner Phil Cunningham. And Kirby intends to carry on that line of work alongside his latest challenge. He added: “I still am pre-training, and we love the pre-training. I have some great clients who support us with that and that is not something I want to give up. “I have a good relationship with Charlie Appleby, and long may that continue. We also do all Phil Cunningham’s yearlings, and good luck to them both this season. “All the pre-trainers I treat as if they are all someone's diamonds. If you polish and keep it well looked after you would like to think you will get repaid. That is how I would like to think that I look after the horses. “I wouldn’t say it gave me a kick to become a trainer, but when you get to deal with a lot of nice horses and then they leave you, you are no longer a part of them, but that is what the game is. However, I need that buzz myself, which is what training gives me." Having worked with some of the best in the business Kirby has no shortage of people to draw experience from. However, he hopes the added bonus of being able to ride out can help give him an added edge. He said: “I wouldn’t say I train like anyone in particular as I’ve got my own setup and I do things differently. I’ve taken bits of the way every one of them has done it and not just one particular trainer. I can’t train like Clive Cox as he makes training horses look easy. “My little set up at home I know relatively well so I would like to think I know how fit they are and what gauge to have on them. Unlike a lot of trainers I can ride them out which is a massive help. You get to know their personalities by doing that and will hopefully be a big asset.” Every trainer needs ample support to get up and running. And Kirby has been thankful that two well-established owners have pledged their support to his fledgling operation. He added: “It is a very competitive playing field and just from being an ex-rider I wouldn’t say it has helped me source them, but I’ve got some nice owners behind me and without them it is not possible. “Mr (Peter) Harris has sent me four two-year-olds which I’m very pleased about, and Kirsten Rausing has sent me one as well. Hopefully I can pay them both with their kindness. “We got a bit of gauge with where we are with the two-year-olds after Bill The Bull finished a respectable fourth in the Brocklesbu at Doncaster. "Hopefully one of the two-year-olds can come along and be a nice horse. The dream will be to mix it with the big guns, but for now we will mosey along with what we have got and do our best by them."

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And for those wishing to join the Classic-winning rider in his new venture there is an opportunity to do so through the Adam Kirby Racing Club. For £250 a month members will be involved with three two-year-olds, along with receiving regular training updates, stable visits, racecourse owners’ experiences and a share of any prizemoney won. Kirby said: “There are three horses in the club and shares are still available. I think it is a nice way for realistic money to get involved in racehorse ownership. “There are a couple of sharp of two-year-olds in there so hopefully that can give people an added interest if they want to be part of the set up and start out on what hopefully will be an exciting adventure.”