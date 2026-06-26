Abraham Lincoln attracts 2000 Guineas quotes following debut win at the Curragh

Abraham Lincoln lives up to his whopping price tag with a debut success at the Curragh on Friday, prompting bookies to make him 33/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas.

The son of Wootton Bassett, trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore partners, Westerberg, Brant and Dubois, made €2,300,000 at the Arqana Deauville August sale last year and was sent off the 11/8 favourite under Ryan Moore for the Curragh's Keadeen Hotel Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden. He faced 11 rivals in the six-furlong contest, including a couple of stablemates, and was switched out into the clear with a couple of furlongs to travel. He stayed on generously after moving over towards the stands' rail, ultimately coming a length and three-quarters clear of stable companion Haffner. Paddy Power and Sky Bet were suitably impressed, quoting 20/1 about Abraham Lincoln for the 2027 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Watch FREE video replay of Abraham Lincoln's impressive debut success

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