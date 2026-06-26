Abraham Lincoln attracts 2000 Guineas quotes following debut win at the Curragh

Abraham Lincoln lives up to his whopping price tag with a debut success at the Curragh on Friday, prompting bookies to make him 33/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas.
The son of Wootton Bassett, trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore partners, Westerberg, Brant and Dubois, made €2,300,000 at the Arqana Deauville August sale last year and was sent off the 11/8 favourite under Ryan Moore for the Curragh's Keadeen Hotel Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden.
He faced 11 rivals in the six-furlong contest, including a couple of stablemates, and was switched out into the clear with a couple of furlongs to travel.
He stayed on generously after moving over towards the stands' rail, ultimately coming a length and three-quarters clear of stable companion Haffner.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet were suitably impressed, quoting 20/1 about Abraham Lincoln for the 2027 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
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The winning trainer told Racing TV: "You’d have to be very happy with that. He’s a lovely horse and still very green. He hadn’t been asked much at home but was working classy.
“This fella will be very comfortable going up to seven furlongs or a mile. Ryan said when he asked him to go he got there very quick and probably just ended up being there much earlier than he wanted. He then said he was only looking around and very green, but I’d say he’s probably classy.
“He’d be very comfortable going up to the Tyros, the Futurity and those type of races. It’s nice to have a run into him now and you’d be very happy.”
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