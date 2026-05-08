A Piece Of Heaven wins Ladbrokes Chester Cup: Full report and free video replay

A Piece Of Heaven won the Ladbrokes Chester Cup for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Finley Marsh gave the eventual third Duraji a brilliant front-running ride, slowing the pace down then kicking for home two furlongs out. The winner had chased him throughout and at the top of the straight it wasn’t clear whether he’d reel the leader in, but he gathered momentum and came through to hit the front in the final 50 yards and score by half-a-length. Maxi King closed well under Toby Moore to take second, his dad Ryan back in fourth aboard Galileo Dame, a stablemate of the winner.

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