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A Piece Of Heaven wins the Chester Cup
A Piece Of Heaven wins the Chester Cup

A Piece Of Heaven wins Ladbrokes Chester Cup: Full report and free video replay

Horse Racing
Fri May 08, 2026 · 2 min ago

A Piece Of Heaven won the Ladbrokes Chester Cup for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Finley Marsh gave the eventual third Duraji a brilliant front-running ride, slowing the pace down then kicking for home two furlongs out.

The winner had chased him throughout and at the top of the straight it wasn’t clear whether he’d reel the leader in, but he gathered momentum and came through to hit the front in the final 50 yards and score by half-a-length.

Maxi King closed well under Toby Moore to take second, his dad Ryan back in fourth aboard Galileo Dame, a stablemate of the winner.

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"He was very good on the day. I had the plum draw which was a big help and got into the perfect position. I didn't think they'd go as quick as they did but I was happy to follow along, get him comfortable and I was the winner from a long way out," the winning rider told ITV Racing.

"It was just a question of picking him up and getting him going to the line. It's a good training performance from Joseph who had him spot on for the day as usual.

"I felt like this lad would stay well. When the leader kicked I knew he wasn't going to get any further forward than that and I had a bit of horse left. I was confident I'd pick him up."

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