A Boy Names Susie set for French Derby test at Chantilly

A Boy Named Susie won a Killarney maiden at the first attempt and has kept good company ever since, contesting Group races won by Constitution River, Benvenuto Cellini, Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard.

He found only the last-named too strong in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October over 10 furlongs and is set to return to France for another crack at the top level over the same trip where he will, again, face Constitution River among others.

A Boy Named Susie warmed up for his Classic test when finishing third to Christmas Day in the Ballysax Stakes in April and O'Brien is hopeful of a good showing.

"He's in good form at home, the draw's a bit wide [13], but we're hoping we'll go there with a chance of running well," he told the Nick Luck Daily podcast.

"He's still a big, raw horse and he's even gone right-handed before either off the top of my head; so this will all be new to him but I think he's a very good horse.

"I think he's the kind of horse that's going to get quicker as he gets older, there's plenty of speed in the family - he's by Starspangledbanner and out of a sister to Mehmas - and he doesn't work like a slow horse at home by any means even though he is still a big frame.

"He's not a weak horse, he's tall and long, and I think as he gets older, he's going to get faster; that's what I have in my head at the minute. I think he was just a big frame last year and we got lulled into thinking that he wants further than he actually does."

Despite A Boy Named Susi being owned and bred by sister Ana, O'Brien isn't feeling any extra pressure, saying: "She's not difficult to train for, she goes with the flow and I think they're excited.

"Hopefully everyone will be over in Chantilly on Sunday and hopefully he runs well for her."