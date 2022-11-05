The son of Tapit was retired with a perfect record less than 24 hours after his emphatic triumph on the Kentucky dirt on Saturday.

Trained during his unbeaten six-race career by John Sadler, he will stand at Lane’s End Farm with a fee yet to be decided.

With Flightline fever still ringing around Lexington, Lane’s End – who are one of the world’s premier thoroughbred farms – and Keeneland joined forces to offer a 2.5 per cent fractional share in what is sure to be one of racing’s hottest stallion prospects.

Seitz faced plenty of opposition during the auction, with Coolmore the eventual underbidders.

Flightline is by Tapit and out of the Indian Charlie mare, Feathered. He was bought by West Point Thoroughbreds for $1m in 2019 and raced in a partnership which also included Hronis Racing, Siena Farm, breeder Jane Lyon’s Summer Wind Equine and Woodford Racing.