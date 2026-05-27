Winner of the Craven Stakes on his reappearance, Oxagon was beaten by more than 12 back lengths at Newmarket last month, but connections believe that the step up in trip to ten furlongs on Sunday could bring about some improvement.

His owner Prince Faisal, speaking to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, explained: “They think he needs further than a mile – he won a trial, so he can’t be bad – and I respect the opinion of both the trainer and jockey.

“He didn't have the speed for the Guineas, they were too fast for him, and he might need further.”

The Frankel colt was an impressive winner at Sandown last term, and though unable to add to his tally before his first start at three, where he sported first-time cheekpieces, Faisal - whose Mishriff won the race in 2020 - always believed he had a Classic contender.

“I thought he was good, but the issue was concentration. I think this race will show us what he is – if he’s a good horse, then this is the last mile and a quarter race for three-year-olds in a while.”

Nineteen runners remain entered for the race, including the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Constitution River.