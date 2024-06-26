Tour de France betting tips: Preview and best bets for cycling Classic

Nathan Jackson provides the lowdown and his best bets for the Tour de France, which begins on Saturday morning.

Following on from the Tadej Pogacar show in the Giro d’Italia where he won by 9 minutes and 56 seconds over his nearest rival, we head to Firenze, Italy for the Grand Depart of the biggest cycling race on the calendar, le Tour de France. In this year’s edition, the riders will cover 3492 kilometres with 52,302 metres of climbing across five summit finishes, two rolling mountain stages, six hilly stages, six flat stages, and two-time trials. In what promises to be an exciting three weeks of racing, let's take a closer look into some contenders and standout bets. It’s fair to say that luck hasn’t been on the side of Team Visma Lease a Bike this year. Wout van Aert suffered a serious fall in Dwars door Vlaanderen, which ruled him out of the biggest cobbled classics races and the Giro d’Italia. Furthermore, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard suffered a horrific crash at Itzulia Basque Country, with both riders arriving at this year’s race with form unknown. Super domestique Sepp Kuss misses out due to COVID. However, its not all doom and gloom for Team Visma Lease a Bike. American Matteo Jorgenson has had a positive impact on the team this year after signing from Movistar Team, winning both Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen and most recently finishing runner-up at Criterium du Dauphine. He’ll provide Vingegaard the close protection that he needs. It will be a crucial first week for Vingegaard, with his form unknown, other teams may decide to test Jonas’ fitness out early doors in stages one, four and nine. Nevertheless, should Jonas respond well, he will only become stronger heading into weeks two and three of the race and cannot be dismissed. A podium finish would be a good result given the injuries sustained early in the year.

Primoz Roglic makes his grand tour debut for BORA-Hansgrohe after signing from Visma Lease a Bike. It was a slow start to 2024 for Primoz, finishing 10th at Paris-Nice before crashing out at Itzulia Basque Country. He returned to form when clinging onto overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphine. Roglic arrives at the Tour supported by 2022 Giro d’Italia Winner Jai Hindley and notable domestique Aleksandr Vlasov. It would be a fairytale ending for the Slovenian to win the Maillot Juande after missing out at the 2020 Tour de France on the penultimate stage. A victory here would place him in elite company as one of the few riders to win all three grand tours. That said, I don’t think he’ll be able to match Pogacar. I’ve just not seen enough this year to convince me he’ll be on the podium come end of July. INEOS Grenadiers arrive at this year’s race with multiple chances and cards to play. Last year’s 4th placed Carlos Rodriguez looks to lead the team with help from 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Laurens de Plus who will be on domestique duties. 2019 Tour de France Winner Egan Bernal is coming back to form after his life threatening crash in 2022. A top 10 in General Classification for the Columbian would be a fantastic result. 2022 Alp d’Huez hero Tom Pidcock arrives with his own General Classification ambitions, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out with three potential General Classification riders on the team.

Pogacar aims to be the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to complete the Giro d’Italia/Tour de France double in Team UAE Emirates' bid to regain the Maillot Jaune from Team Visma Lease a Bike and Vingegaard. Lining up alongside Pogacar in one of the strongest Grand Tour rosters is last year’s 3rd and 2024 Tour de Suisse Winner Adam Yates, 2024 Tour de Suisse runner up and 2023 Giro d’Italia podium finisher Joao Almeida and 2023 Vuelta a Espana 4th and young Spanish talent Juan Ayuso. With such depth in numbers, Adam Yates, Almeida, Paval Sivakov, Marc Soler will all help in the mountains while Tim Wellens and Nils Politt will play a key part in protecting Pogacar on the flat who rightly starts as odds on favourite. The only doubt is that no rider has completed the Giro d’Italia/Tour de France double since 1998, but with such a strong team, there is no reason why Pogacar can’t win, and it will take something special to beat him on current form. Yates can Podium again Last year’s third place ADAM YATES enters this year’s Tour de France in fine form after an impressive victory at Tour de Suisse, winning two stages and finishing 2nd in three others. Yates ran out a comfortable winner, 22 seconds ahead of teammate Almeida, and just over three minutes better than third place Mattias Skjelmose. The Bury-born rider will once again play a key role as Pogacar’s right hand mountain domestique, ahead of Almeida and Ayuso in a scarily dominant mountain train.

Should anything happen to Pogacar at any point across the three weeks in his attempt to do the Giro-Tour double, Yates is bang on form and will be the next rider up for Team UAE Emirates in their bid to regain the Maillot Jaune. With question marks over the form of Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel third week Grand Tour form is still doubtful and Roglic is opposable. On current form, I think Yates is in better shape than he was in 2023 and is the value play each-way at 28/1. CLICK HERE to back Yates with Sky Bet Cavs last dance take two It wasn’t to be for MARK CAVENDISH in 2023 in pursuit of chasing Tour de France stage win number 35. Cavendish went close last year on stage 7 when finishing second, having looked the winner 300 metres out before gearing malfunction ruined all chances. Had that malfunction not occurred I think he would have cruised to victory and gained that elusive win. The following stage it went from bad to worse for Cavendish when he crashed and broke his collarbone, forcing him to abandon the 2023 race. Ahead of 2024, Astana Qazaqstan Team have recruited Cavendish's old lead out man, Danish powerhouse Michael Morkov to help get the job done. The Manx Missile is looking back to his best this year, with victories at Tour of Columbia and Tour of Hungary an encouraging sign.

