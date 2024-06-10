Terms and Conditions: Sporting Life Prize Draw

1. This promotion is open to residents of the UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland, aged 18 years or over. Proof of age may be required. Employees, or family members of employees, of the Promoter and all its affiliates may not enter this promotion.

2. To enter this promotion, users must enter their details into the Sporting Life x 4TheFans Prize Draw link during the Promotional Period, including full name, email address and select their marketing preference (the “Entry Form”). The link for the Entry Form can be found here.

3. Only one entry is permitted per person, and each winner can only win one Prize (see term 7).

4. The competition is available from 00:01 on Friday 14TH June 2024 until 00:01 on Monday 15TH July (the "Promotional Period").

5. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will be disqualified.

6. Winner(s) will be selected at random, from all eligible entries received. The winners will be notified via email to the email address entered on the Entry Form within 7 days of the end of the Promotional Period.

7. The prizes available to be won are as follows (the “Prizes”):

• 40 x Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

• 6 x Nespresso Vertuo Plus Automatic Pod Coffee Machine by Krups in Black

• 6 x Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit

• 6 x Apple AirPods with Charging Case

• 6 x Ray-Ban Wayfarer Unisex Sunglasses RB2140 Black

• 2 x Samsung 65in UHD 4K Smart TV

• 2 x OOniF rya 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

• 2 x Apple iPhone 128GB Black

• 50 x Just Eat Gift Code

• 2 x Weber Smokey Joe Original Charcoal

• 300 x £5 Prezzee e-code

• 2 x Husky Table Top Drinks Fridge

8. The Prizes will be provided by a third-party supplier, Prizeshark, who will manage the delivery of the Prize. The Promoter will share details of the winners with Prizeshark, solely for the purpose of providing the Prize.

9. Prizeshark will contact the winners by email to make necessary arrangements in relation to the Prize. This will not affect your privacy rights, which can be viewed here. The Prize will be delivered within 30 days of the winner providing their contact details.

10. Entrants must ensure all details provided on the Entry Form and/or provided as part of this promotion are up to date and correct. The Promoter will not be held responsible for any details that are not correct and which result in Prizes being unclaimed or sent to the incorrect individual. The Promoter reserve the right to disqualify that winner, in which case they will forfeit any Prize.

11. There is no cash alternative to the Prize and, unless agreed otherwise in writing, the Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

12. Prizeshark reserve the right to withhold the Prize in the event of fraudulent activity or cheating. This includes, but is not limited to, attempting to interrupt or manipulate the operation of the services or the normal play of any of the products. In particular, entrants must not use or attempt to use any artificial intelligence, automated players (bots) or player assistance software.

13. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value, if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

14. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the Prize beyond the Promoter's control and for any act or default of any third-party supplier.

15. If a winner cannot be contacted within 14 days or is not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

16. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

17. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion.

Promoter: Sporting Life, 4 Wellington Place, Leeds LS1 4AP