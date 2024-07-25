Shericka Jackson can defy an interrupted preparation and stamp her class all over the women's 200m at Paris 2024, according to Rory Jiwani.
2pts Shericka Jackson to win 200m at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Julien Alfred to win 100m at 6/1 (William Hill)
1pt Jessica Schilder to win shot put at 13/2 (BetVictor)
1pt Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk to win triple jump at 7/1 (William Hill)
Unfortunately, quite a few of the women’s races in Paris appear to be foregone conclusions. Femke Bol produced the anchor leg of a lifetime to do us a massive turn at last year’s World Championships but I just don’t see her beating Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles. Faith Kipyegon looks a certainty to double up in the 1500m and 5000m, and I’d be very surprised if Keely Hodgkinson was beaten in the 800m given how dominant she has been this season.
The bookmakers would have you believe that Sha’Carri Richardson is a good thing in the 100m but I’m not sure this is the case. When she won the world title last year, she only made it out of the semi-finals as a fastest loser and the pressure was off her in the final as she was drawn on the outside. I think this will be a different experience with her very much the favourite.
With Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce both having injury-affected preparations, I think JULIEN ALFRED is best-placed to profit from any mishap for the American. The St Lucian sprinter ran a personal best 10.78 at the start of June which puts her right in the mix. She was very impressive in Monaco a fortnight ago and I feel like the 6/1 with William Hill is a couple of clicks too big.
Gabby Thomas was hugely impressive at the US Trials before edging out Alfred in the 200m in London in another very quick time. However, she is an athlete who has not yet delivered at the big meets and I see her as a vulnerable favourite.
Having referenced her injury-troubled year previously, I believe SHERICKA JACKSON is the value for the 200. We didn’t get a run for our money three years ago in Tokyo when she slowed down too early in her heat and made an early exit. The Jamaican has since dominated the half-lap event and come closer than anyone to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s long-standing world record.
In her last race in Hungary, she pulled up with her team saying she suffered a hamstring cramp. Before that, when she completed the double at the Jamaican Trials, she was barely out of second gear in winning the 200m. Jackson has been a class apart over the past couple of years and, if she’s even close to 100 percent, she wins this. Take the 9/4 with Sky Bet.
With Yulimar Rojas injured, the triple jump should be wide open. Leyanis Perez Hernandez is a shade of odds-on although Dominica’s Thea Lafond is the only woman to jump 15m this year, doing so to beat the Cuban for the world indoor title.
While Perez has been undeniably impressive since, she was only third at last year’s World Championships - after a similar build-up - behind Rojas and MARYNA BEKH-ROMANCHUK. Having been a long jump specialist, the Ukrainian started to transition to the triple jump in 2022 and jumped 15.02m to take the European title.
Last year in Budapest, she posted a distance of exactly 15.00m to take world silver. An injury forced her to miss the defence of her European crown but her 14.81m – in her first competition of the year in Monaco a fortnight ago – is the longest jump she has produced in the build-up to a big championship. She should only improve and that puts her right in the mix for gold.
While she has not been quoted by many firms, Hills have her priced up at 7/1 and that looks more than fair.
Chase Jackson (formerly Ealey) is around even-money for the shot put but this again looks far more open than the odds suggest. With the best throw of the year, by some distance at 20.68m, there is a case for Sarah Mitton – 2/1 generally – to be favourite. But my eyes have been drawn to someone further down the list.
JESSICA SCHILDER won her second European title in Rome but has really upped her game since. Last time out, she threw a new Dutch record of 20.33m which was the second best throw of 2024 and further than anything Jackson has managed this season.
I think the 25-year-old is peaking at the right time and would put her alongside Jackson, Mitton and reigning Olympic champion Gong Lijao as genuine gold medal contenders. At 13/2 with BetVictor, she is a big price to win a first global title.
