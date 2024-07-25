Unfortunately, quite a few of the women’s races in Paris appear to be foregone conclusions. Femke Bol produced the anchor leg of a lifetime to do us a massive turn at last year’s World Championships but I just don’t see her beating Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m hurdles. Faith Kipyegon looks a certainty to double up in the 1500m and 5000m, and I’d be very surprised if Keely Hodgkinson was beaten in the 800m given how dominant she has been this season.

The bookmakers would have you believe that Sha’Carri Richardson is a good thing in the 100m but I’m not sure this is the case. When she won the world title last year, she only made it out of the semi-finals as a fastest loser and the pressure was off her in the final as she was drawn on the outside. I think this will be a different experience with her very much the favourite.

With Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce both having injury-affected preparations, I think JULIEN ALFRED is best-placed to profit from any mishap for the American. The St Lucian sprinter ran a personal best 10.78 at the start of June which puts her right in the mix. She was very impressive in Monaco a fortnight ago and I feel like the 6/1 with William Hill is a couple of clicks too big.

Gabby Thomas was hugely impressive at the US Trials before edging out Alfred in the 200m in London in another very quick time. However, she is an athlete who has not yet delivered at the big meets and I see her as a vulnerable favourite.

Having referenced her injury-troubled year previously, I believe SHERICKA JACKSON is the value for the 200. We didn’t get a run for our money three years ago in Tokyo when she slowed down too early in her heat and made an early exit. The Jamaican has since dominated the half-lap event and come closer than anyone to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s long-standing world record.

In her last race in Hungary, she pulled up with her team saying she suffered a hamstring cramp. Before that, when she completed the double at the Jamaican Trials, she was barely out of second gear in winning the 200m. Jackson has been a class apart over the past couple of years and, if she’s even close to 100 percent, she wins this. Take the 9/4 with Sky Bet.