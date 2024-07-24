Olympics betting tips: Preview and best bets for outdoor cycling events at Paris 2024

Brown to time trial to victory

Australian National Time Trial champion GRACE BROWN looks to be the in-form rider to follow. In the two Time Trials that she has competed in this year she finished first at Bretagne Ladies Tour and second at Giro d’Italia Donne.

During the last Games in 2021, Brown just missed out on a podium place by six seconds whilst beating current market leader Chole Dygert by over a minute. Given Brown’s good form and with both market leaders easy to oppose, Chole Dygert’s lacking racing this year and Ellen van Dijk only just recovering from a fractured ankle, I see the Australian as a bigger threat than the market assumes.

Homecoming triumph for Ferrand-Prevot

French Rider PAULINE FERRAND-PREVOT will be looking to give the host country a gold medal to celebrate and is strongly fancied to deliver at around even-money.

The INEOS Grenadiers rider is bidding to end her mountain biking career on a high and what better place to do so in front of your home crowds as she is due to switch her attention to road racing after the Olympics.

This race will have been on the nine-time world champion's mind since Paris was announced as the host city and while Ferrand-Prevot will have to fend off 22-year-old Dutch rider Puck Pieterse, I expect Ferrand-Prevot to draw on her experience to do just that.

Racing in her home country and in front of her own fans, Ferrand-Prevot can produce the fairytale ending to a fantastic career.