Greyhound Derby betting tips: Quarter- finals preview and analysis

Ian Brindle previews the Greyhound Derby Quarter-Finals as Epic Ace faces a test of his championship credentials.

Saturday sees the quarter-final stage of the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Greyhound Derby as the remaining 24 participants aim to book their place in next week’s pair of semi-finals. Last weekend, the track record came under heavy fire and Epic Ace was to slash the figure to 27.14 seconds thanks to his serious acceleration to the first bend. Under normal circumstances that performance would be enough to make him the outright favourite for the competition, but Ballymac Duffle remains so with the majority of the layers, having produced the completely abnormal when flunking the start yet still managing to produce his nose in front at the finish. Our ante-post pick, Ballymac Deniro, is still there and, as ever, qualification is very much the name of the game. My fellow broadcaster, Tony Bullen suggested on Racing Post Greyhound TV that this Derby isn’t going to be won on the clock but will be decided on the draw; and I have to agree entirely with that sentiment. To that effect, Deniro has arguably got the weakest of the four heats, and with two wide seeds present; he is in the middle draw that the trainer has sought. Let’s take a look at Saturday’s quarter-finals.

20:18 Quarter Final 1 1 Proper Heiress (Mark Wallis) Leading UK hope and multiple Category 1 winner; first time from the red at Towcester so market will be highly informative 2 Epic Ace (John Kennedy, Ire) Current track record holder; revitalised by kennel switch and early acceleration has been conduit to impressive successes 3 Underground Gold (Paul Young) Monmore Puppy Derby hero; clock tells us more required here yet this youngster keeps finding ways to progress 4 Droopys Aladdin (Mike Burton) 2025 Quarter-Finalist; won from this draw in round two but this race has a significantly tougher make-up to work with 5 Bubbly Hogan (m) (Tony Dean) 2025 Irish Derby Quarter-Finalist; chased T2 at a respectful distance last week and hard to envisage turnaround 6 Ballymac Iroko (w) (Liam Dowling, Ire) Useful puppy form in Ireland; kept on for qualification albeit lack of early boot tends to put him on the back foot Verdict An abundance of early pace to the inner makes for an intriguing conundrum. EPIC ACE is clear on the clock and hasn't needed to lead from the boxes in order to produce his run. Proper Heiress also arrives unbeaten in this year’s Derby and is a big player if handling the switch to red. Underground Gold and Droopys Aladdin could potentially tangle so Ballymac Iroko is worth chucking in at fancy prices for the tricast. 2-1-6

20:38 Quarter Final 2 1 Sole Focus (Debbie Calvert) Fair performer in Minor Opens; needs to reproduce second round exit in order to have any hope in this assignment 2 Scooby The Lady (Richard Rees) Kent Plate winner; decent early pace has characterised this year's series and has potential to go further if turning handy tonight 3 Gaytime Clyde (Graham Holland, Ire) Lightly-raced type that has won two heats to date; drawn wider out though style of racing suggests it won’t be an issue 4 Ballymac Duffle (Liam Dowling, Ire) Unbeaten in Derby and has set competition alight; tenacious effort in third round tells us that he’s far from one-dimensional in how he takes care of business 5 Priceless Romeo (m) (Paul Hennessy, Ire) 2025 Irish Derby quarter-finalist; handled some tough tasks in this Derby and needs to shut door early on his neighbours 6 Swift Magnison (w) (Nick Deas) Qualified via three bronze medals; clock suggests combination of fast break and a career best effort are required Verdict There won't be too many Derby heats won off a 4.00 sectional though Ballymac Duffle cannot afford to be so languid as the quality ratchets up. SCOOBY THE LADY is a more conventional alternative as she’s taken well to the traps and represents a handler that statistically over performs with runners. Gaytime Clyde has to pick his path cleverly in order to progress. 2-4-3

20:58 Quarter Final 3 1 Donishall Sam (Graham Holland, Ire) Connaught Derby finalist; first time he’s had the rails at Towcester so market check seems prudent call 2 Lennies Eddie (Paul Hennessy, Ire) Young dog that has taken well to Towcester; repeat of his two trial stakes efforts likely to prove good enough on this occasion 3 Droopys Sort (Carl Jackson) North-East raider that continues to defy lofty odds; stays 500 metres well though looks up against it here 4 Ballymac Deniro (m) (Liam Dowling, Ire) Tralee Juvenile Classic winner; open to progression on his Towcester labours and needs to take that further step forward 5 Texas Jack (w) (Richard Rees) Finalist in Winter and Kent Derbys; capable on his day and upset a few reputations with his opening round fireworks 6 Lennies Tank (w) (Paul Hennessy, Ire) Easter Cup finalist in Ireland; ex-sprinter for whom early pace will be a necessity all things considered Verdict Ballymac Deniro hasn’t produced the clock he delivered in trials though it wouldn’t be unknown for Liam Dowling to find the key at this stage. LENNIES EDDIE has appeared a natural around Towcester and if leading at the first bend, he will be difficult to pick up. Donishall Sam should get plenty of elbowroom and seems the value option of the remainder. 2-4-1