Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies aged 41 in helicopter crash with his teenage daughter Gianna

Tributes are pouring in for Kobe Bryant after the basketball legend died aged 41 in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant obituary The five-time NBA champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, tragically died in the crash in California on Sunday morning with his 13-year-old daughter. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed nine people, including the pilot, had died in the crash but was awaiting the coroner's report before confirming any identities as it would be "inappropriate" to do so. Bryant, who also won two Olympic gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his 20-year NBA career before retiring in 2016.

RIP to Kobe and Gianna. What was once a meme is now a loving memory of a father and daughter. pic.twitter.com/gakXCH6AL4 — Brendan Walker @ #ProBowl 2020 (@BWalkerNFL) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant achievements 5 - NBA titles

33,643 - Regular-season points he scored.

5640 - Post-season points he scored.

4th - on the all-time leading NBA points scorers

8378 - Three-pointers he scored.

1346 - NBA games he played.

20 - Seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the most with one team in NBA history.

13 - Where Bryant was selected in the NBA draft.

24 - Jersey number from 2006 onwards, before which he wore the number eight.

15 - All-Star game appearances he made.

81 - Career-high points total he scored against Toronto in 2006.

2 - Olympic Gold medals (2008, 2012).

4 - All-Star MVP Awards (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011), tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.

17 - NBA player-of-the-month awards he won.

32 - NBA player-of-the-week awards he won.

Having announced his plans to retire in 2015, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Bryant "one of the greatest players in the history of our game". He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2008, was Finals MVP on two occasions and was an 18-time All-Star. Bryant - who was born in Philadelphia in 1978 - was drafted at number 13 by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 but was immediately traded to the Lakers, where he also famously scored 81 points in a single game against Toronto in 2006.

🏀 Kobe Bryant's 81 points against Toronto in all its glory...#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/cv4pdDDmyw — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 26, 2020

The Lakers retired both of Bryant's shirt numbers - eight and 24 - in a ceremony in December 2017, when then franchise president Magic Johnson said: "We're here to celebrate the greatest who has ever worn the purple and gold."

🥇🥇 Not only was Kobe Bryant an NBA legend, but he also won two Olympic golds for the USA.



🇺🇸 His 13 points in the final quarter against Spain in 2008 was just one example of his greatness...#RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/kyAMYALAwv — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 26, 2020

He stood third in the all-time NBA points list until Saturday night, when current Laker LeBron James pushed him down to fourth place. James had told NBA.com after the game: "I'm just happy to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the all-time greats to ever play." Bryant tweeted on Saturday night: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother." Tributes have been flooding in from all walks of life across the world, while football icon Neymar paid tribute to Bryant with his goal celebration on Sunday night.

Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after scoring for PSG tonight.#RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/5u0e01ijh3 — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) January 26, 2020

The likes of US president Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Jordan Shaquille O'Neal, Lennox Lewis, Andy Murray, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady and Justin Bieber were among those to pay their respects. Jordan, arguably the most famous basketball player of all time, said to Sports Illustrated: "I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing. Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. "I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. "He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organisation and basketball fans around the world." President Trump wrote on Twitter: "Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!" Former US president Barack Obama tweeted: "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Former Lakers president Magic Johnson wrote: "As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I'm in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court. "My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players." O'Neal, a former team-mate of Bryant, tweeted: "There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

The National Basketball Players Association tweeted: "We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express his impact on our players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family." NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement: "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. "But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna. "We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organisation and the entire sports world." Former record-breaking Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt tweeted: "Still can't believe" along with a photo of him with Bryant.

Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl winner, wrote: "We miss you already Kobe". TV presenter Whoopi Goldberg wrote: "RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family." Former world heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis put a picture of Bryant on his Twitter account simply accompanied by the word "Heartbroken". Fellow boxer Tony Bellew, meanwhile, wrote: "Truly heartbreaking news about the great Kobe Bryant! An iconic figure who will go down with the greatest of his generation." Three-time grand slam tennis champion Andy Murray also paid tribute to Bryant, saying on an Instagram story "This has hit me hard", while adding "Thinking of all his family, friends and colleagues." Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tweeted: "I'm sad to hear that we lost one of our greats. @kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I'm deeply saddened for his family and for the people around the world who looked up to him. May he and his daughter rest in peace." Scores of footballers tweeted their shock and sadness, including United States striker Alex Morgan, Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, Liverpool's Mo Salah, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Barcelona star Luis Suarez.

Kobe Bryant. A basketball great and a sporting legend.#RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/1Eha841AAL — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 26, 2020

Ronaldo wrote on Twitter: "So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend". Aguero tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the loss of #KobeBryant" and the club wrote: "Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Kobe Bryant. He was a true sporting icon and transcended the sport of basketball. Our thoughts are with Kobe Bryant's friends, family and the entire Lakers organisation during this tragic time." Salah tweeted: "My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident." Bale tweeted: "An inspiration to so man" while Suarez wrote: "Rest in peace KOBE BRYANT and all the victims who have passed away in that tragic accident and give all my condolences to family and friends." Former England striker Gary Lineker wrote: "Oh no. How awful. One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. Utterly tragic", while Sterling wrote: "Rest easy Legend". Leicester striker Jamie Vardy tweeted: "RIP Kobe. My thoughts go out to your family." Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry tweeted: "Literally devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant, his daughter Gianna and all those on board the helicopter crash. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and also of the other victims. #RIP #INSPIRATION #LEGEND."

Literally devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant, his daughter Gianna and all those on board the helicopter crash. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and also of the other victims. #RIP #INSPIRATION #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/6ZW3VrDqzn — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 26, 2020

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wrote on Instagram: "Heroes come and go Legends are for ever. R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever." Nani tweeted: "Kobe just 10 days ago I had the pleasure of meeting you and felt what a great human being you were. I really thank you for some of the kind words you said when we spoke. I am so sad that you are gone. Rest in peace. #rip #kobe." Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and gold medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, wrote: "My heart is heavy with the news of Kobe Bryant. Prayers go out to his family right now through this unthinkable time." Serie A giants AC Milan tweeted: "We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe." Sheffield United's Billy Sharp tweeted: "I’ve always been a huge Kobe Bryant fan. He’s epitomises basketball! sad & tragic news for everyone involved. RIP-KB"

I’ve always been a huge Kobe Bryant fan. He’s epitomises basketball! sad & tragic news for everyone involved. RIP-KB pic.twitter.com/MIm426l3CX — billy sharp (@billysharp10) January 26, 2020

Singer Bieber also put an old picture of him alongside Bryant on Instagram, saying: "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man! Former tennis player Billie Jean King tweeted: "Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant, as well as to the entire Lakers family. This is a horrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. May he Rest In Peace." Former F1 driver Jenson Button tweeted: "Rest in peace Kobe. One of the best sportsmen/athletes that has ever lived. My heart goes out to his family and to all involved in this terrible accident #ripkobebryant." Gymnastics star Sime Biles, winner of 23 Olympic and World Championship gold medals, wrote "rest in peace Kobe" alongside a picture of Bryant with the USA women's team.

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020