The 16-year-old, the first to win world slopestyle gold for Great Britain, also landed the first-ever CAB 1440 double grab in a women’s competition en route to a second-run score of 91.38 in her first world championships.

That lifted her ahead of two-time defending champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, who took silver with a best score of 88.78 from her first run, while Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka completed the podium with 83.05.

Brookes, who sealed victory with the penultimate run of the competition, told the BBC: “I honestly feel like I’m going to cry. I’ve never been so happy in my life. I can’t even speak, I’m that happy. I was at the top and my coach was just like, ‘If you want to win this, just try the 14.’

“I tried 12 in practice and I came round and almost went 14, and I knew it was possible on this jump. I tried it once before but this is the first time I stomped it, so I’m super happy.”