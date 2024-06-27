Austrian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

We head to the Red Bull Ring in Austria for the second leg of the summer triple header. The Spanish GP was an overall test for the cars which confirmed that we can now say there will be a fight at the front in each race.

OSCAR PIASTRI can make amends for a difficult weekend in Barcelona where the track exposed his weaknesses while his teammate challenged for victory.

Piastri has been more consistent this year so it was unusual to see him struggle at a track that the car was suited to, but on a more positive note he still outperformed the second Red Bull which is a testament to the progress McLaren have made.

I'm willing to forgive Piastri for this difficult weekend as the car required a very particular setup to be competitive around Barcelona, and he will have more flexibility this weekend.

In qualifying, he had put in impressive sectors one and two before overheating the tyres and running wide, highlighting his most prevalent weakness, tyre management. This weekend, he won't have the same challenges to face and can get back to his best.

He has been on a par with his teammate over a single lap this season, while not being at quite the same level over the race distance, so backing him in qualifying is where the value lies.

Ferrari can expect to be stronger here than Barcelona, but not at the same levels as they are on slow-speed circuits.

Mercedes got it right in Barcelona, but with a more range of setups expected from teams this weekend they may not have it as easily. Piastri can take advantage.