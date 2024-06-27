Austrian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Oscar Piastri is value to put himself on pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix according to F1 expert Louis Bollard.
2pts e.w. Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier at 12/1 (bet365, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3)
2pts Yuki Tsunoda to finish in the points at 5/2 (BetVictor)
We head to the Red Bull Ring in Austria for the second leg of the summer triple header. The Spanish GP was an overall test for the cars which confirmed that we can now say there will be a fight at the front in each race.
OSCAR PIASTRI can make amends for a difficult weekend in Barcelona where the track exposed his weaknesses while his teammate challenged for victory.
Piastri has been more consistent this year so it was unusual to see him struggle at a track that the car was suited to, but on a more positive note he still outperformed the second Red Bull which is a testament to the progress McLaren have made.
I'm willing to forgive Piastri for this difficult weekend as the car required a very particular setup to be competitive around Barcelona, and he will have more flexibility this weekend.
In qualifying, he had put in impressive sectors one and two before overheating the tyres and running wide, highlighting his most prevalent weakness, tyre management. This weekend, he won't have the same challenges to face and can get back to his best.
He has been on a par with his teammate over a single lap this season, while not being at quite the same level over the race distance, so backing him in qualifying is where the value lies.
Ferrari can expect to be stronger here than Barcelona, but not at the same levels as they are on slow-speed circuits.
Mercedes got it right in Barcelona, but with a more range of setups expected from teams this weekend they may not have it as easily. Piastri can take advantage.
VCARB brought significant upgrades to Barcelona which were more like downgrades as both drivers struggled all weekend, with YUKI TSUNODA audibly stressed about the package over the radio.
Being beaten by Alex Albon at a track where Williams stated it was there worst weekend in years highlights how bad it was for them.
Based on this performance, Tsunoda is now as big as 5/2 to score points this weekend, despite being clear best of rest up until the latest race. This is an overreaction and I'm willing to take the chance that VCARB will address these issues in Austria.
Alpine had a surprisingly strong weekend with both cars making Q3 and scoring points. This track will hurt them more as it will expose their lack of engine power more so than Barcelona did, bringing them back into the lower-midfield fight.
Max Verstappen
Excellent individual performance last time out to win with what was possibly the second fastest car. It is expected of him now, as he still lost out on driver of the day. Even getting the tow from his teammate in qualifying wasn't enough for pole. Car's performance is clearly stronger in race setup than over one lap.
Lando Norris
Wasn't happy with P2 last time out but will be delighted he can challenge Verstappen anywhere now. Car is very versatile and has a chance to win on all types of circuit, including this week.
Charles Leclerc
High speed corners proved to be their weakness again as the cars starts bouncing through them. Won't be as big of an issue this weekend but there aren't many slow corners here for them to use their strength.
Lewis Hamilton
Excellent performance to podium in Spain. Car is still tricky to set-up which may be more difficult this weekend. Still should have a podium chance.
Posted at 1330 BST on 27/06/24
