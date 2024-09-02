NFL season betting tips: Who will win the regular season awards including MVP, offensive player of the year and the top coach?

Matt Temple-Marsh looks at the regular season awards, and picks who will be taking home the silverware come end of year.

NFL betting tips: Regular season awards 1pt Josh Allen to win the MVP award at 10/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Christian McCaffrey to win Offensive player of the year at 14/1 (Betfred) 1pt Maxx Crosby to win Defensive player of the year at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred) 4pts Caleb Williams to win Offensive rookie of the year at 6/4 (General) 2pts Laiatu Latu to win Defensive rookie of the year at 13/2 (Sky Bet) 3pts Aaron Rodgers to win Comeback player of the year at 2/1 (General) 1pt Brian Callahan to win Coach of the year at 25/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Most Valuable Player In Week 10 of the 2023 season, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. From this moment JOSH ALLEN took his game to another level, accounting for 25 total touchdowns through nine games. Eleven of these touchdowns came from his rushing prowess, which is what sets him apart from the crowd. CLICK HERE to back Allen with Sky Bet Allen is 6’5” and weighs a huge 107kg – at times he’s simply impossible to tackle, and when comparing their receiving talent to other top teams in the NFL, it’s clear that Allen will have to use his legs more – which will only help his MVP case. Plus, this may be the first time that the Bills can boast a competent rushing attack in Allen’s entire career – and James Cook will help draw defenders away from Allen.

The elephant in the room is the Bills losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason. This may seem like a huge loss, but he was slowly faded out of the offence from when Brady took charge, he topped 60+ receiving yards just twice from Week 11 onwards, and the relationship with Allen/the Bills was fractured from then on. Allen can clearly operate at an elite level regardless of Diggs’ involvement – and I expect his chemistry with TE Dalton Kincaid to skyrocket. To put it simply, Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is set for a season where the Bills are going to have to score a lot of points – their defence lost some key figures and Allen needs to put the team on his back (something we’ve seen him do countless times before). He can will this team to yet another AFC East division title and has a real shot at the MVP award. Offensive player of the year If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY is the best running back in the league, in the best offence in the NFL. He’s the bell cow – last season he posted a huge 2,023 all purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns through the regular season (and he sat out the final game). CLICK HERE to back McCaffrey with Sky Bet Tyreek Hill may be a viable threat, and the betting favourite, but as we’ve seen multiple times from Miami now, they fade off late into the season, and cannot cope well with cold weather. Before Week 14, Tyreek Hill cleared 100+ receiving yards eight times, from Week 14 onwards he didn’t manage this once. We don’t need to overcomplicate this one. CMC is a rare talent, and the centrepiece of Kyle Shanahan’s offence. Betfred's 14/1 is massive and we'd happily take Sky Bet's 9/1, too.

Christian McCaffrey

Defensive player of the year MAXX CROSBY can go under the radar, but he’s truly one of the best defensive players in the league. CLICK HERE to back Crosby with Sky Bet For the past two seasons Crosby has led the league in tackles for loss, all whilst hitting the quarterback 67 times in that span. This is all the more impressive when considering Crosby has been a one man show for the Raiders, with no help on the defensive line (Crosby stacked up 14.5 sacks & 23 tackles for loss last season, his nearest teammate had 8 sacks & 9 TFLs). That is now finally about to change, with the free agent signing of Christian Wilkins, one of the best defensive tackles in the league. This will help draw double teams away from Crosby and allow him to become even more of a game-wrecker. Expect big things from mad Maxx. Offensive rookie of the year This should be straightforward – CALEB WILLIAMS is one of the most hyped and talked about quarterback prospects to ever enter the league. And so far, everything we’ve seen from practice and pre-season has lived up to the hype. CLICK HERE to back Crosby with Sky Bet He’s the heavy favourite for this award, and rightly so – there’s huge shades of Mahomes to his game, and the Bears have improved drastically over the past two seasons. Caleb may be the final piece to the puzzle, and the quarterback that the Bears have been crying out for. In terms of his competition for this award, Williams is by far in the best situation, with other QBs lacking the supporting talent, and receivers struggling with quarterbacks. Marvin Harrison could be the true rival, but this is very much a quarterback-dominated award.

Caleb Williams displaying his Heisman Trophy in between 2 LEGO sets is incredible.



(Via Caleb Williams' IG) pic.twitter.com/UALkbH35Qs — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 31, 2024

Defensive rookie of the year In an NFL draft first, we saw 14 offensive players taken to kick off the draft. Pass rusher LAIATU LATU became the first defensive player drafted of the 2024 draft by the Colts, and I love his chances for the DROY award. CLICK HERE to back Latu with Sky Bet Latu is an interesting prospect to say the least, as he had to medically retire during college thanks to a neck injury, but he didn’t quit. He missed two years of college football but transferred to UCLA where doctors cleared him to return. In his final two years he posted 23.5 sacks and scooped All-American honours and the coveted Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end in college football). He landed with the Colts, and Buckner/Latu are going to be a dangerous duo. In their final preseason game, we saw Latu claim his first sack. Lined up next to Buckner, Latu sped past and swarmed the quarterback. Expect to see this all season long.

Monster year loading for Laiatu Latu 💪



"We might be looking at a Will Anderson, Aidan Hutchinson type of debut season." - @SamMonsonNFL



"He reminded me a little bit of Maxx Crosby." - @StevePalazzolo_ https://t.co/g6OBhKvzpR pic.twitter.com/WM48fJBebx — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 2, 2024