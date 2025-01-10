NFL betting tips: Wild Card Weekend preview and best bets

Matt Temple-Marsh looks ahead to the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, with selections for Sunday and Monday night.

NFL betting tips: Wild Card Weekend 2pts Saquon Barkley 100+ rushing yards & anytime touchdown at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 2pts Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) to beat the Green Bay Packers at 10/11 (General) 2pts Bucky Irving 100+ rushing yards & anytime touchdown at 9/4 (bet365) 1.5pts Jayden Daniels 50+ rushing yards at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts over 49.5 total match points in Commanders @ Buccaneers at 5/6 (General) 2pts Los Angeles Rams to beat Minnesota Vikings at 6/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles Kick-off time: Sunday 21:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Spread: Eagles -5.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 45.0 @ 10/11 The playoffs in the NFC kicks off with the Packers travelling to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, the Packers having finished the season with disappointing losses to the Vikings and then a shock defeat to their arch-rivals Chicago. They come into this matchup as five-point underdogs, and injuries play a big part in this. Jordan Love had to exit last Sunday with an elbow injury, while speedy wide receiver Christian Watson suffered an ACL injury. Love is expected to play, but losing Watson is a big loss for the Packers – as of late he’d been the reliable receiver for Love. Jayden Reed started the year off as the top option for Green Bay, but down the stretch he’s been a missing man, only clearing 50+ receiving yards once in his last eight games. Watson is the WR who can take the top off, and shred man coverage – his loss will be felt even more so against the Eagles, who have allowed the fewest receptions of 20+ yards in the entire NFL. However, speaking of injuries – Jalen Hurts is returning from concussion protocol. He’s expected to play but his loss would be a massive factor for the Eagles. And perhaps they will proceed with caution. It will be a tough matchup – the Packers are having their best defensive season since their 2010 Super Bowl winning season – but one man has routinely had their number. SAQUON BARKLEY has three straight games against the Pack with 100+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown, tied for the longest streak by any player against Green Bay. When these teams met in week one, it was Barkley’s coming out party with the Eagles – going off for 132 total yards and three touchdowns. He’s hit 100+ rushing yards in nine out of his last 11 games. CLICK HERE to back Barkley 100+ rushing yards and TD with Sky Bet Barkley is the heartbeat of the offence and the Eagles will continue to lead with him. The Packers boast an 11-6 record, but just three of their wins came against teams with winning records, and they went 1-5 in their division. They are a good team but lack substance when matched with great teams. The Eagles are 7-1 at home this season and have one of the most complete rosters in the league. Back them to cover the spread.

Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kick-off time: Monday 01:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Spread: Buccaneers -3 @ 10/11

Total: Over 49.5 @ 5/6 This is another matchup of two teams who met in the season opener, where the Buccaneers stormed to a 37-20 victory, but a lot has changed since then. Jayden Daniels has been a revelation – breaking the rookie records for completion percentage and rushing yards. The Commanders have exceeded pre-season expectations and then some with a 12-5 record – but the underlying metrics for the Commanders aren’t as promising. For all the points they’ve posted, they rank just 15th in EPA per play – and particularly their rushing defence has been woeful. They rank 30th against the run, allowing 137.5 rushing yards per game, and to RBs specifically they’ve conceded 1,935 yards and 17 touchdowns. Enter BUCKY IRVING. The rookie RB has been electric down the stretch for the Bucs – he’s cleared the 100+ rushing yards mark three times in his last six games and he’s averaging a huge 5.4 yards per carry. This could be the game that Irving enters the national discussion as one of the best young RBs in the league.

Bucky Irving among Rookie RBs this season:



🏴‍☠️ 1,150 Yards (1st)

🏴‍☠️ 855 Yards After Contact (1st)

🏴‍☠️ 27 Rushes of 10+ Yards (1st)

🏴‍☠️ 60 Missed Tackles Forced (1st)

🏴‍☠️ 8 Touchdowns (1st) pic.twitter.com/f5lMLcQzxR — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 7, 2025

On top of Bucky’s breakout, Tampa has the resurging Baker Mayfield. His play has been quietly elite this season, setting new career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. Tampa boasts serious firepower on offence and for Washington to keep pace, they’ll need to rely on Daniels – and especially his rushing ability – and this could be a plus spot for the rookie. Todd Bowles loves to blitz on defence, brining an extra rusher 36% of the time, and no quarterback in the league scrambles at a higher rate against the blitz than Daniels. His average yardage on scrambles jumps from 7.2 to 10.7 when facing the blitz. Just two weeks ago we saw him take over with a 127-yard rushing game against the Falcons – and he’s had eight games this season with 50+ rushing yards. Picking a winner is difficult in this one, with so many similarities. I’d sway towards Tampa, thanks to the emergence of Irving down the stretch combined with Washington’s lacklustre run defence – but I feel more confident in the total points over. The over has hit in four straight games for Tampa and they are 12-5 this season. Both these teams score points at will, and this is primed to be a shootout. CLICK HERE to back over 49.5 total match points with Sky Bet Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams Kick-off time: Tuesday 01:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Spread: Los Angeles Rams +2.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 48.0 @ 10/11 This is the matchup of the master against the apprentice, as Sean McVay faces his old offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings have surpassed expectations; with Sam Darnold at the helm they’ve stormed to a hugely impressive 14-3 record. The Rams by contrast are the only team in the playoffs with a negative points differential, thanks to an extremely slow start to the season. It took until after their bye for things to kick into gear – largely thanks in part to the return of star WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. In fact, Puka Nacua’s return came in week 8, when the Rams trounced the Vikings 30-20. This game was quite the anomaly for the Vikings – Matthew Stafford posted an 87.7 QBR, the highest of any QB against the Vikings this season, while being pressured on just 8% of his drop backs that game, the lowest mark for Minnesota all season.

"Every time we suit up, we're the Los Angeles Rams. We play for the people in this community, the people that support us, and this week will be another example of that." -QB Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/InMzZY3K6J — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2025