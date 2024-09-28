NFL betting tips: Week 4 best bets including San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

Ross Williams has eyes on San Francisco 49ers and their pass-rush unit again this week, as he previews Sunday's NFL action.

NFL betting tips: Week 4 2pts Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) to beat the Green Bay Packers as evens (General) 2pts Saquon Barkley (Eagles) over 74.5 rushing yards at 11/10 (bet365) 1pt Saquon Barkley over 74.5 rushing yards and a touchdown at 19/10 (William Hill) 2pts San Francisco 49ers to record over 3.5 sacks at 20/23 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers Sunday, 1800 BST - live on Sky Sports NFL The Green Bay Packers are always a tough test on their home turf and they’re performing like a play-off calibre roster at present, but momentum is a massive factor in sports and no team in the NFL has more on their side than the MINNESOTA VIKINGS. No one really expected this. With Sam Darnold at quarterback and considerable early injuries to some key players, the Vikings would have been forgiven for mediocrity in the early stages of this season, but they’ve been quite the opposite. It feels crazy to write this in the year 2024, but Sam Darnold is playing like an MVP candidate. He’s maintained a quarterback rating of 117.3 through three games so far, as Minnesota have sailed through unbeaten. In this period, he’s completed almost 68% of his passes, thrown eight touchdowns and accumulated 657 passing yards. Crucially, he’s also only thrown two interceptions. Will he achieve the 45-touchdown season he’s on pace for? Probably not, but he wasn’t expected to get anywhere close. His season-high in touchdown-scoring is 19, back when he was with the Jets in 2019. It’s been a long time coming, but the former first-round pick is finally showing the potential he promised as a youngster.

Which brings us to Sunday and Minnesota’s trip to Green Bay. The 3-0 Vikings are underdogs and the 2.5 points on the spread is generous. The line reaching three points would be the optimum outcome, as that would take away the field goal, but 2.5 is still nice enough to take. The NFL isn’t all about quarterbacks, but it’s a major consideration in any close game and the facts are – as I write this – we do not know who will be starting quarterback for the Packers on Sunday. Jordan Love could be back following the injury he picked up on the opening Friday of the season, but that’s still questionable. If Love does suit up for Green Bay, it certainly gives them a boost but it isn’t enough to negate my interest in this pick. He’ll still have a tough time outperforming Darnold, if Sam is anywhere close to the level he was last Sunday. The Texans could hardly believe their eyes as Darnold dropped four touchdowns on them in a 34-7 blowout. The alternative is Malik Willis. He’s 2-0 as a Green Bay starter, to his credit, but he’ll be facing a different beast this week in Minnesota’s defence. Brian Flores is revered for the defensive looks he throws at quarterbacks and whether it’s Willis or Love on Sunday, they’ll know they’re in a game early. Give me the in-form quarterback and the Vikings to cover the spread in Lambeau. CLICK HERE to back Vikings +2.5 with Sky Bet Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, 1800 BST - live on Sky Sports NFL SAQUON BARKLEY was sensational for the Eagles on Sunday, adding to what has been a very positive start for the running back in the opening three weeks of the season. Any doubts over his durability have been cast aside due to his massive involvement in Philadelphia’s offence and, to this point, no one in the league has more touches (73). He was the star man against the Saints, rushing for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Barkley’s rushing yardage line this week is set at 74.5 and I love the over in that particular market. He’s smashed that total in all three of his outings so far and he faces a Tampa Bay defence this week that have been shipping over 137 yards per game.