NFL betting tips: Week 15 best bets including Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans

Sunday 1800 GMT - live on Sky Sports

The NFL is all about match-ups and there’s one of particular interest in Houston’s clash with Miami this weekend.

Amid the Texans’ narrow victory over Jacksonville on Sunday, Dalton Schultz had his most impactful game of the season.

The 28-year-old tight end has had a quiet year relative to his usual standards. He’s snagged five touchdowns in each of his previous two seasons and – while with the Cowboys back in 2021 – he was a key component of the top-scoring offence in the NFL, scoring eight touchdowns and racking up over 800 yards.

This year, he’s been more low-key, coinciding with some up-and-down performances from his young quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans on the whole.

Regardless, Sunday was more like it. Schultz caught five passes to the tune of 61 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

In the grand scheme of the NFL, those numbers aren’t exactly mind-blowing so of all the players I could write about this week, why is Schultz the focus?

It’s all about the match-up.

Miami have allowed 2,941 receiving yards so far this season. For context, that figure ranks tenth in the NFL, so all-in-all they’re a pretty good defensive unit. However, an interesting caveat is that 731 of those yards have been allowed to players in the tight-end position. That works out at a shade under 25% of all passing activity; 24.85% to be exact.

That’s a high percentage and - through 13 games of the season – needless to say opposing teams have noticed.

Since week eight, tight ends have been averaging a massive 10.85 targets per game against the Dolphins defence and – overall since week one – the position has seen a 24% share of all targets Miami have faced. That’s the highest mark in the NFL.

The 2024 version of Dalton Schultz is not a superstar tight end in the mould of a Brock Bowers and Stroud certainly has other options to utilise, but it’s pretty evident that we can expect him to see uplifted activity on Sunday.