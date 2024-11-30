NFL betting tips: Week 13 best bets including Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens

Ross Williams has a 7/1 selection for Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens as part of his Week 13 NFL preview.
2pts Bengals v Steelers over 46.5 total match points at 4/5 (General)
1.5pts Tennessee Titans (+5.5) to beat the Washington Commanders at 10/11 (General)
1pt Derrick Henry (Ravens) & Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 100+ rushing yards each at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
We kick off this week’s proceedings in the AFC North.
It’s hard not to feel for Joe Burrow at this point as, individually, the Cincinnati quarterback is enjoying one of his very best seasons. Only Seattle’s Geno Smith is (marginally) putting up more passing yardage per game and Burrow’s tally of 27 touchdowns this year is only matched by Lamar Jackson, who has played a game more.
However, Burrow faces the prospect of an early end to his 2024 campaign. Despite his effectiveness in the passing game, the Bengals have a 4-7 record and it would take something remarkable for Cincinnati to breach the postseason from here.
Cincy’s inability to close out games means they’re best to be avoided in the outright and handicap markets, but they’re a fair shout when it comes to points.
The Bengals have gone 1-3 in their last four games, but they’ve actually scored 119 points, at a rate of 29.75 per game. For context, only two teams in the NFL (the Lions and Ravens) have averaged more points per game than that over the course of this season.
The Steelers, on the other hand, have gotten things going lately with Russell Wilson under centre. They suffered a blip at Cleveland last week admittedly but won five straight games prior. They possess an impressive 8-3 record at the moment and look primed to be a team many will hope to avoid in the playoffs, largely due to the big-game experience of Wilson and his mercurial head coach, Mike Tomlin.
The Bengals have faced six teams with winning records this season and on each occasion, the ‘over’ has hit.
Between these two sides, 47 points looks more than achievable on Sunday.
I’m taking a bit of a swing with this pick, as it goes against handicap trends this season, but the performance of Tennessee last weekend makes me believe they have a real chance of covering against Washington.
The Titans offence just clicked in their AFC South win over Houston.
Will Levis completed 75% of his passes, Calvin Ridley remained a consistent threat in a 93-yard game and running back Tony Pollard was outstanding, racking up 129 total yards and a touchdown.
Plus, Tennessee’s run defence massively stepped up to the plate, allowing just 40 rushing yards all game. It was a big-time victory, over a team the bookmakers favoured by a full eight points.
The Titans are still a three-win football team, so I won’t get too carried away, but these were very positive signs for a team who are eager to finish off the 2024 season with some momentum.
Meanwhile, the Commanders – who at one stage looked like the premier team in the NFL – have gone firmly off the boil. They’re on a disappointing three-game slide, punctuated with last week’s loss to the Cowboys, in a game where Washington was favoured by 10.5 points.
I do believe that Jayden Daniels’ team can turn around their fortunes in the win column this weekend, but the 5.5-point handicap is hefty enough to side with the Titans.
Tennessee obviously have their deficiencies – hence their record – but their offence is explosive enough to cause anyone trouble. With Ridley in great form at the receiver position and Levis playing the best football of his NFL career to date, I’m willing to take a chance on the Titans keeping this one close.
On Sunday evening, we’ll be treated to a battle for the ages.
As the Eagles and Ravens clash, we get a one-on-one match-up between the two best running backs in football.
Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry have just been in a whole different stratosphere to the other backs in the NFL this season. Each of them have over 1,300 yards and average at least six yards per carry. For context, Josh Jacobs – the man with the third-most yards in the NFL this season – has 987.
Last time out, Barkley went nuclear against the Rams, picking up a career-best 255 rushing yards. Henry was a little more conservative against the Chargers, but still eased to 140. Heading into week 13, they both average at least 110 yards per game.
At 7/1 – with Sky Bet’s price boost – my selection in this game is the largest-priced I’ve tipped all season, but it’s impossible to resist.
Both of these star running backs picking up 100+ yards in this game won’t be totally straightforward, mainly as they may have to eat into each other’s time of possession to achieve the feat, but it’s certainly doable.
Limiting the amount of time and carries required is crucial, and these two are the very best in the league at ripping off big plays. Between them, Henry and Barkley have produced 26 runs of 20 yards or more this season. No other player in the league has more than eight 20+ yard rushes.
Just one big play each in this match-up, and all of a sudden this pick will look in a great position. The players are too good, the numbers stack up too nicely and the price is just too big to ignore this selection. Let’s hope for fireworks from the NFL’s finest rushers.
Posted at 1625 GMT on 30/11/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.