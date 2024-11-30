NFL betting tips: Week 13 best bets including Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens

Ross Williams has a 7/1 selection for Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens as part of his Week 13 NFL preview.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals Sunday 1800 GMT - live on Sky Sports We kick off this week’s proceedings in the AFC North. It’s hard not to feel for Joe Burrow at this point as, individually, the Cincinnati quarterback is enjoying one of his very best seasons. Only Seattle’s Geno Smith is (marginally) putting up more passing yardage per game and Burrow’s tally of 27 touchdowns this year is only matched by Lamar Jackson, who has played a game more. However, Burrow faces the prospect of an early end to his 2024 campaign. Despite his effectiveness in the passing game, the Bengals have a 4-7 record and it would take something remarkable for Cincinnati to breach the postseason from here. Cincy’s inability to close out games means they’re best to be avoided in the outright and handicap markets, but they’re a fair shout when it comes to points. CLICK HERE to back over 46.5 points with Sky Bet The Bengals have gone 1-3 in their last four games, but they’ve actually scored 119 points, at a rate of 29.75 per game. For context, only two teams in the NFL (the Lions and Ravens) have averaged more points per game than that over the course of this season. The Steelers, on the other hand, have gotten things going lately with Russell Wilson under centre. They suffered a blip at Cleveland last week admittedly but won five straight games prior. They possess an impressive 8-3 record at the moment and look primed to be a team many will hope to avoid in the playoffs, largely due to the big-game experience of Wilson and his mercurial head coach, Mike Tomlin. The Bengals have faced six teams with winning records this season and on each occasion, the ‘over’ has hit. Between these two sides, 47 points looks more than achievable on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders Sunday 1800 GMT I’m taking a bit of a swing with this pick, as it goes against handicap trends this season, but the performance of Tennessee last weekend makes me believe they have a real chance of covering against Washington. The Titans offence just clicked in their AFC South win over Houston. Will Levis completed 75% of his passes, Calvin Ridley remained a consistent threat in a 93-yard game and running back Tony Pollard was outstanding, racking up 129 total yards and a touchdown.

Plus, Tennessee’s run defence massively stepped up to the plate, allowing just 40 rushing yards all game. It was a big-time victory, over a team the bookmakers favoured by a full eight points. The Titans are still a three-win football team, so I won’t get too carried away, but these were very positive signs for a team who are eager to finish off the 2024 season with some momentum. CLICK HERE to back Titans +5.5pts with Sky Bet Meanwhile, the Commanders – who at one stage looked like the premier team in the NFL – have gone firmly off the boil. They’re on a disappointing three-game slide, punctuated with last week’s loss to the Cowboys, in a game where Washington was favoured by 10.5 points. I do believe that Jayden Daniels’ team can turn around their fortunes in the win column this weekend, but the 5.5-point handicap is hefty enough to side with the Titans. Tennessee obviously have their deficiencies – hence their record – but their offence is explosive enough to cause anyone trouble. With Ridley in great form at the receiver position and Levis playing the best football of his NFL career to date, I’m willing to take a chance on the Titans keeping this one close. Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens Sunday 2125 GMT - live on Sky Sports On Sunday evening, we’ll be treated to a battle for the ages. As the Eagles and Ravens clash, we get a one-on-one match-up between the two best running backs in football. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry have just been in a whole different stratosphere to the other backs in the NFL this season. Each of them have over 1,300 yards and average at least six yards per carry. For context, Josh Jacobs – the man with the third-most yards in the NFL this season – has 987. Last time out, Barkley went nuclear against the Rams, picking up a career-best 255 rushing yards. Henry was a little more conservative against the Chargers, but still eased to 140. Heading into week 13, they both average at least 110 yards per game. At 7/1 – with Sky Bet’s price boost – my selection in this game is the largest-priced I’ve tipped all season, but it’s impossible to resist. CLICK HERE to back Sky Bet's Price Boost

