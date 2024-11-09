NFL betting tips: Week 10 best bets including Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1430 GMT - live on Sky Sports

The NFL’s international series wraps up on Sunday as America’s game hits Munich. What have the German public done to deserve this?

As in previous years, the atmosphere and the experience will be wonderful inside a packed Allianz Arena, but ‘wonderful’ probably isn’t going to be an adjective we’ll be using to describe the action on the field.

The game in question is the 2-7 New York Giants taking on the 2-7 Carolina Panthers. A classic, this will not be.

It’s two of the bottom four teams in the league in terms of scoring offence so a points-fest certainly isn’t expected. Between them, they’ve put up 286 points this season. For context, the top-scoring Baltimore Ravens have managed 318 by themselves.

Naturally, this has been reflected in the points betting and the over/under line is set at 40.5 at the time of writing. The under is tempting for sure, but a closer look at the other available markets opens up further possibilities.

No one is expecting a high-scoring game, yet the Panthers have been given 6.5 points on the handicap. This seems like far too much.

Carolina are not a great team by any means and they have plenty of problems to contend with, but they did win their second game of the season just last week. The New Orleans Saints they faced had injuries, sure, but they also had the return of Derek Carr at quarterback and, frankly, divisional games are never easy to win in the NFL.

The Panthers aren’t on a hot streak, but it’s something. They found a way to win and they found a way to win with Bryce Young.

Meanwhile, the Giants are on a four-game losing streak and there haven’t been too many signs of the skid ending.

A game against Carolina is admittedly the best opportunity they’ll have for the foreseeable to get into the win column, but do they have the firepower to beat the Panthers by seven points? I think that’s debatable to say the least, having witnessed the Giants score 20+ points just twice this season.

Looking closely at the occasion itself, there have been three NFL games hosted in Germany over the last few years. None have seen more than 37 points scored and the average margin of victory has been 5.3 points. Only one of the three victors won their game by a clear touchdown, and that was the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in Frankfurt last season.

With all the respect in the world to Daniel Jones, he’s not Patrick Mahomes, and the 2024 Giants are certainly not the 2023 Chiefs.

All signs point to the Panthers covering and with the Giants’ recent record becoming a real burden, Carolina might just utilise their recent winning feeling and get the job done on the continent.