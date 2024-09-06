NFL betting tips: Week 1 best bets including Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

Week one being week one, the difficulty level of simply picking teams on the money line is ramped right up.

In many cases, it’s been nine months since we’ve seen teams on the field and getting a steer on how certain teams will go in 2024 will likely take a week or two.

However, that doesn’t mean the week one betting market is devoid of value. In fact, quite the opposite. We just have to dig a little deeper and think a little more outside the box...

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1800 BST

You near enough know what you’re going to get with Pittsburgh, entering their 18th season under the stewardship of Mike Tomlin.

In each of the past 17 seasons, the Steelers have never finished up with a losing record. It’s a remarkable stat and one that will earn more than a mention at Tomlin’s inevitable Hall of Fame induction. However, it also needs to be noted that Pittsburgh’s last win in the postseason was on January 15... 2017.

Since Ben Roethlisberger left town, the make-up of the Steelers has been consistent: a strong, hard-hitting defence. A solid – if unspectacular – run game. Quarterback play that can get them by – but won’t win them games beyond week 18.

The '24 Steelers look set to follow suit. Pittsburgh are once again expected to be middle-of-the-road by most metrics and any pundits veering from that path are generally anticipating a slide, rather than a climb.

Atlanta are in a similar boat. Like the Steelers – who welcome Russell Wilson to the fold on Sunday – the Falcons have brought in a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins in an effort to improve on last season’s efforts and lay the groundwork for the franchise’s future.

But that’s really where the aspirations end in terms of 2024. The Falcons have the luxury of a poor division, so their route to the playoffs is a fair bit easier. But a wildcard game would really be the high watermark for Atlanta.

I’m not exactly selling this one as a spectacle, but bear with me.

This is the kind of game that needs a spark to get the public interested. A player who can reach above the mediocrity and set the field alight by himself. Thankfully, this game has one. His name is BIJAN ROBINSON.

A rookie in a bad football team last season, the former Texas running back racked up 1,463 all-purpose yards along with eight touchdowns. It was the kind of rookie season fans were hoping for, and he delivered. The speed at which he has flown off fantasy draft boards in the past few weeks is testament to the impact he made and – crucially – the potential he showed.

This season, Robinson will have far greater quarterback play thanks to Cousins and with a year of experience now firmly tucked under his belt, we’re going to be hearing a lot about Bijan over the next four or five months.

When asked in the spring about his approach to Robinson this coming season, head coach Raheem Morris was pretty straightforward.

"Get the ball to Bijan as much as you can in as many ideal situations that you possibly can."

The week one value I mentioned at the top of this piece?

Robinson is 10/11 to score anytime. I don’t suspect that’s a price you’ll see very often this season, so my recommendation would be to take it while you can.