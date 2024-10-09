NFL betting tips: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks preview, predictions and best bets

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season is brought in by San Francisco 49ers travelling to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and these are two teams coming off extremely disappointing losses.

It was all going so well for the Seahawks, with new head coach Mike Macdonald guiding his team to a 3-0 win, with his brand-new defence dominating. But perhaps what was lost in the hype was the opposition, having faced Bo Nix, Jacoby Brissett and Skylar Thompson. Since then, Seattle has faced back-to-back losses to the Lions and shockingly the Giants.

Meanwhile, the 49ers sit at 2-3 now on the season, and all three of their losses have come when they were heavy favourites, against the Vikings (-4), Rams (-6) and the Cardinals (-7). Last time out it was simple, painful mistakes that were costing the team – with costly turnovers and their kicker getting injured. This feels like a crisis point for the 49ers, in a must-win spot. But we’ve seen them in this position before:

Last season the 9ers lost three in a row in games where they were heavily favoured (Browns, Vikings & Bengals) – they proceeded to beat the Jaguars by 31 points and went on a 6-game winning streak. The year before that, the 9ers began the season 3-4, but responded with a 31-14 win over the Rams, to kick off a 10-game winning streak. The Seahawks are banged up to say the least right now, and their offensive line is a liability – Geno Smith was sacked seven times by the Giants. This is an opportunity that the 9ers need to expose.