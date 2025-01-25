NFL betting tips: Preview and best bets for Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Kick-off time: Sunday 23:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Spread: Bills +1.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 48.5 @ 5/6

The same old story, or the start of something new?

That’s the question as we head into Championship Sunday and yet another blockbuster clash between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s easy to make a case for Buffalo. Josh Allen is routinely playing at MVP-level, season after season, and the Bills’ offence on the whole has been extraordinary this year. They averaged 30.9 points per game in regular season play, second only to the Detroit Lions.

Plus, they’re the kings of the turnover game. Their tally of eight giveaways in 17 games is the lowest in the NFL and only the Minnesota Vikings managed more takeaways.

Overall, the Bills’ turnover differential was +24. That’s a remarkable figure, eight better off than their nearest rivals this season and the best mark in recent NFL history.

But…you knew there was a ‘but’ coming.

History isn’t everything in sport, but it counts for something and few know that better than these two teams.

Quite frankly, the Bills are sick of seeing Kansas City in January. The Chiefs have taken down their primary AFC rival in three-straight postseason games and there’s no doubt that KC have a huge psychological edge in this match-up.