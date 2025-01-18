NFL betting tips: NFC Divisional Round preview and best bets

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions

Kick-off time: Sunday 01:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Spread: Commanders + 9.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 55.0 @ 10/11

The Washington Commanders and rookie phenom Jayden Daniels continue to shock the NFL. They posted a 13-5 regular season record, then made their way through the first round of the playoffs with a dogged win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their reward? Travelling to the number one seed Detroit Lions.

The Lions offence is the cream of the crop with a whopping 33.2 points scored per game, and they come in rested after securing the first-round bye. Hot head coaching candidate Ben Johnson has shown more than ever this season with his bag of tricks, so what will he have up his sleeve for the playoffs?

However, their defence has been marred by injury all season long, and while they did manage to hold Sam Darnold’s Vikings to just nine points in their Week 18 clash, in the previous four weeks the Detroit defence surrendered an average of 32.5 points per game.

Washington’s offence has been stellar, with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury resurrecting his career. They average a fifth-best 28.5 points per game, and a lot of that is thanks to Daniels. He’s led five game-winning drives this season and this could be a plus spot against the Lions.

Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks in the league against the blitz – with a 90.3 QBR when facing extra pressure, ranking third overall. Plus, his scrambling ability goes next level, jumping from 7.2 to 10.7 when facing the blitz. The Lions defence played arguably their best game of the season in Week 18, but they blitzed on 56% of Minnesota’s drop backs and a similar approach here will almost certainly backfire.

But there are concerns for Washington. Their rushing attack could not get into gear against Tampa at all. Plus, on the season they rank as one of the worst rushing defences in the league, and although they did hold the Bucs to 101 rushing yards, the Lions are another challenge.

Detroit have David Montgomery expected to return, who missed the last three games. Guard Kevin Zeitler and corner Terrion Arnold were injured in Week 18, but Dan Campbell has said their injuries look much better than expected, so expect them to go.

The big name is that of Montgomery, allowing the Lions to return to their Sonic and Knuckles approach. For as great as Jahmyr Gibbs has been, we’ve seen him struggle to punch it in on the goal line. The duo combines for an absurd 32 touchdowns – and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them both in the end zone again this weekend.

The 9.5 line feels too big for Washington – you need to go all the way back to Week One for when they last lost a game by above this margin. The Commanders can find holes in the Lions defence and keep this one within a touchdown. The over is also worth backing in this matchup, with these two offences set for a shootout.