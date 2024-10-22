NFL betting tips: Minnesota Vikings @ LA Rams preview, predictions and best bets

Minnesota Vikings @ LA Rams

Kick-off time: Friday, 0115 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Minnesota Vikings -3 at 10/11

Total: Over 48.0 at 10/11

Week Eight of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings finally took their first loss of the season against the Detroit Lions in what was a bitterly close game. The two teams near enough matched each other across all offensive stats, and it came down to the very end thanks to the Lions late, late field goal. There’s no need to lose faith in Minnesota, they’re absolutely still a powerhouse and one of the best teams in the NFL.

Meanwhile the Rams sit at 2-4 after being decimated by injury – most of their starting offensive line is injured (leading to 17 sacks for Stafford), and they had been without WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for multiple weeks. However, the good news is Kupp looks on track to return to give a much-needed spark to their offence.

The Vikings defence has been brilliant, allowing 80 rushing yards/game (second fewest) and 17.8 PPG (sixth fewest) but they concede 260 passing yards/game – the third most in the NFL. If Kupp is healthy to go, expect him to be targeted over and over. The veteran WR logged three limited practices before Week Seven but didn’t play and coach McVay suggested he may be on a snap count on Thursday.

However, he’s by far Stafford’s favourite target (and has logged a full practice this week) and in Week One he saw a whopping 21 targets, catching 14 for 110 yards and a touchdown. In three games against Minnesota, he’s averaged eight catches, 111 yards and has scored two touchdowns – I fully expect him to be heavily involved throughout this contest and producing at his best.

For the Vikings, running back Aaron Jones is playing some of his best ball and has had four games this season where’s he’s rushed for over 90 yards, including last week against the stout Lions defence, where he carried the rock 14 times for 93 yards (6.6 YPC) and a score. He now faces the Rams, who are conceding 151.7 rushing yards per game, ranking as the fourth most in the NFL.

It’s surprising to see the Vikings favoured by only three points. They’ve proved over and over that they can compete with the very best in the NFL this season – three straight wins against the Texans, 49ers & Packers show just that. The Rams are far from the best in the NFL and a struggling win against the Raiders is a great example. Kupp will improve their offence, but it’s a task too big. Kyren Williams may well be swallowed up against this fierce rush defence, and their defence has produced 24 sacks on the season (third most in the league). Expect to see Stafford hit the turf on Thursday, on route to a dominating win for the Vikes.

Posted at 1030 BST on 22/10/24