NFL betting tips: Houston Texans @ New York Jets preview, predictions and best bets

Houston Texans @ New York Jets

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Houston Texans +2@ 10/11

Total: Over 42.5 @ 10/11

Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Houston Texans travelling to face the New York Jets, who are surprisingly favoured in this contest.

The Jets are on a five-game losing streak and last Sunday saw their most embarrassing loss to their division rival 1-6 New England Patriots. Robert Saleh was fired after their loss in London, with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich stepping up as interim head coach. Their defence was one of their strengths throughout the poor start to the season, but with the loss of Saleh this has now faded too – they’ve conceded an average of 28 points through their last three games.

And in those games the rush defence has been woeful. Ray Davis posted 97 rushing yards, Najee Harris bagged 102 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson scored a brace. Through the season they’ve allowed over 100 rushing yards/game to running backs, the 10th most in the NFL. Joe Mixon, who has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games while scoring four touchdowns along the way, is back to his very best, yet his line his set at just 80.5 rushing yards. This is a plus spot for Mixon and they’d be wise to lean into him, considering the injuries to their top two WRs.

The Texans are 6-2 on the season, but they only just managed a win against a struggling Colts side, and before that they lost in a close match to the Packers. The main concern with the Texans is their offence, which is yet to really kick into gear. In his last three games CJ Stroud has averaged a poor 187 passing yards/game and they are missing their top two WRs, Nico Collins & Steffon Diggs, leading to the Jets being shockingly favoured in this game.