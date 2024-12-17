NFL betting tips: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers preview, predictions and best bets

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers is Thursday night's NFL offering and Matt Temple-Marsh has three selections.
NFL betting tips: Denver Broncos @ LA Chargers
2pts under 41.5 total match points at evens (General)
1pt Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown at 15/8 (bet365)
1pt Kimani Vidal anytime touchdown at 15/4 (betway)
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Spread: Broncos +3 @ 10/11
- Total: under 42.0 @ 10/11
Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Denver Broncos travelling to their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Last weekend was arguably the most disappointing performance of the season for the Chargers, who capitulated in the second half. Coming into the break they held a 17-13 lead, but then were shut out in the second half as the Bucs went on to score a further 27 points in a 40-17 blowout.
It was access all areas for the Bucs on offence as Bucky Irving scampered for 117 yards, alongside Rachaad White’s 64 rushing yards – but crucially it was through the air where they dominated against the Chargers. Mike Evans went off for nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Jalen McMillan hauled in five catches for 75 yards and a score.
On the season they’ve surrendered 2,105 yards to WRs, alongside 16 touchdowns to the position, which ranks as the joint-fifth most in the league.
This represents a great opportunity for COURTLAND SUTTON, who is starting to live up to the promise he showed early in his career.
It was a poor offensive showing from Denver last time out (and particularly rookie QB Bo Nix), but Sutton was still a focal point. He commanded 27% of Nix’s targets, accounted for 23% of their total receiving yards – and scored a touchdown.
He leads the team in targets with just shy of a 26% share and has seen at least eight targets per week for seven consecutive games. The WR also has four TDs in his last five games – and to sweeten the pot, he scored when these side met back in week 6. Don’t be shocked to see Sutton in the end zone.
For the Broncos, last time out they all but sealed their playoff spot thanks to a 31-13 victory against the Colts. However, it was far from an inspiring win – the Colts had the opportunity to take a commanding lead, but veteran RB Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball for a touchdown before crossing the plane, leading to a huge swing in momentum.
The score was then run up thanks to an offensive gaffe at a trick play from the Colts, which the Broncos defence then scored on. Nix threw a season-high three interceptions and struggled to get the ball moving with just 130 total passing yards – his lowest since week 4. They will be hoping to see the same soft secondary that Tampa diced up, where they allowed nine plays of 18 yards or more.
One opportunity to keep an eye on is the Chargers’ rushing attack. With lead back JK Dobbins still sidelined, we’ve seen Gus Edwards fill the void (somewhat poorly) – however on Sunday there was a change in snap count.
Rookie KIMANI VIDAL played a total of 35 snaps, while fellow RBs Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins combined to play just 15 snaps. Edwards still led the team in carries with eight, but Vidal carried the rock three times and saw three carries. He’s starting to get more involved with the passing game – where Edwards offers little to no value.
Denver’s defence has been stout against running backs, but they have conceded the third most TDs to the position through the air. Vidal is going to continue to get more opportunities, but he’s firmly priced as a backup – he’s worth a flyer.
This is a matchup of two of the best defences in the NFL, who statistically allow the fewest points per game, both tied at 17.6. And oddly enough thanks to a bizarre playoff landscape, just one win is all that’s required to seal a playoff spot.
Expect to see what may be some tamer football, as both teams simply try not to lose – to punch their ticket to the post-season.
Posted at 1700 GMT on 17/12/24
