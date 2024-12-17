NFL betting tips: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers preview, predictions and best bets

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers is Thursday night's NFL offering and Matt Temple-Marsh has three selections.

NFL betting tips: Denver Broncos @ LA Chargers 2pts under 41.5 total match points at evens (General) 1pt Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown at 15/8 (bet365) 1pt Kimani Vidal anytime touchdown at 15/4 (betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Broncos +3 @ 10/11

Total: under 42.0 @ 10/11 Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Denver Broncos travelling to their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. Last weekend was arguably the most disappointing performance of the season for the Chargers, who capitulated in the second half. Coming into the break they held a 17-13 lead, but then were shut out in the second half as the Bucs went on to score a further 27 points in a 40-17 blowout.

It was access all areas for the Bucs on offence as Bucky Irving scampered for 117 yards, alongside Rachaad White’s 64 rushing yards – but crucially it was through the air where they dominated against the Chargers. Mike Evans went off for nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Jalen McMillan hauled in five catches for 75 yards and a score. On the season they’ve surrendered 2,105 yards to WRs, alongside 16 touchdowns to the position, which ranks as the joint-fifth most in the league. This represents a great opportunity for COURTLAND SUTTON, who is starting to live up to the promise he showed early in his career. CLICK HERE to back Sutton with Sky Bet It was a poor offensive showing from Denver last time out (and particularly rookie QB Bo Nix), but Sutton was still a focal point. He commanded 27% of Nix’s targets, accounted for 23% of their total receiving yards – and scored a touchdown. He leads the team in targets with just shy of a 26% share and has seen at least eight targets per week for seven consecutive games. The WR also has four TDs in his last five games – and to sweeten the pot, he scored when these side met back in week 6. Don’t be shocked to see Sutton in the end zone.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, on hearing fans behind the bench grumbling about Bo Nix: "Hearing people in the stands behind us talk bad about him when he's having a little rough patch, is disheartening ... I think it's so BS, but we got the utmost confidence and faith in him." pic.twitter.com/O5ML66HGwt — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 16, 2024