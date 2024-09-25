NFL betting tips: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants preview, predictions and best bets

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: New York Giants + 5.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 44.0 @ 10/11

Both sides have experienced underwhelming starts to the NFL season, but they appear to be on opposite trajectories as we head into Week 4.

The Cowboys began their campaign with a dominating win against the Browns, but then they were trounced by New Orleans and were trailing 28-6 to the Ravens last time out. The Giants looked abysmal in week one, with no offence to speak of (28-6 loss vs the Vikings), but we’ve seen improvement since.

They became the first team ever to score three touchdowns & not concede a touchdown yet still lose in Week 2 (thanks to their kicker getting injured) – but then they got their act together last Sunday with a dominant performance against the Browns (including eight sacks from their defence).

The Cowboys have been a shell of themselves, and they’re embarrassing on defence right now. They’re conceding 372 total yards per game, ranking as the fourth worst defence in the league. They allow 185 rushing yards per game, by far the most in the NFL, alongside 29.7 points per game (third most in the league). Far from what they will have been expecting from Mike Zimmer’s defence.

This means there’s more than enough opportunity for the Giants to have a nice day on offence. Let’s begin with the running game – and Devin Singletary. He’s the lead back for the Giants with 42 carries this season for 197 total yards (4.7 YPC). He’s scored two touchdowns in his last two games and has 36 more carries than the next NYG running back. The Giants are conceding 5.4 YPC to opposing running backs, this is a plus spot for Singletary, who’s line is set at 59.5 yards.

But the Giants boast a blossoming superstar on offence, wide receiver Malik Nabers. The LSU alum leads the entire NFL in target share – with a huge 37.7%. He’s the bright spark for the Giants’ passing attack and has nearly 150 more receiving yards than his nearest teammate, alongside 57% of the team’s air yards and 75% of the team’s receiving touchdowns. This is his first taste of a prime time game, and I expect him to show up big.

It’s not just the Cowboys defence that’s struggling – their own running game is a disaster. They’re producing a measly 73.7 yards per game, which ranks as the 4th worst in the NFL. This is putting far too much on Dak Prescott where the opposing team knows they’re in obvious passing situations – leading to a lot of their offensive struggles, and Dak being sacked 3 times each game so far this season. The Giants are starting to make things click on both sides of the ball, and they could surprise many on a short week.

Verdict: Giants 24-21 Cowboys

Posted at 0950 BST on 17/09/24

