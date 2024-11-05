NFL betting tips: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens preview, predictions and best bets

The Ravens dominated the vaunted Broncos defence 41-10 with vintage displays from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and these two are creeping up the MVP rankings. Meanwhile the Bengals also posted 41 points in a blowout against the Raiders as Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns for the second time this season with his previous 5 TD game coming against the Ravens.

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Cincinnati Bengals travelling to Baltimore to face the Ravens and these are two sides coming off huge offensive performances.

In that game the Ravens won 41-38 thanks to a Tucker field goal in overtime and it was an offensive masterclass from both quarterbacks. Jackson threw for 348 yards & 4 TDs, while Burrow went off for 392 yards and a huge 5 TDs.

These are two of the best QBs in the league and backing the over is a wise decision here. Both Baltimore & Cincinnati rank top eight for offence and bottom 8 for defence, which is a brilliant recipe for over backers. The Ravens have hit the over in games 8/9 times this season, while the Bengals come in at 6/9. Their match-up earlier this year led to a whopping 79 points and there’s no reason to doubt we’ll clear the over for this fixture.

In terms of specific players, Mike Gesicki is one to track. His line for this game is set at 46.5 receiving yards, which is a line he’s cleared in four out of the last seven weeks and in the last two weeks he’s put up 73 & 100 yard games.

He’s settling into this offence and growing chemistry with Burrow plus TE2 Erik All suffered a major injury last week, leading to more snaps for Gesicki. To sweeten the pot, the Ravens have allowed more yards to TEs than any other team in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens have won three straight games in a row against Cincinnati, and while we’ve seen that Burrow delivers in big moments time and time again throughout his career this may be a task too much. Their defence is lacking, and too many times Burrow’s supporting cast has let him down this season.

However, the spread shows a lack of respect for Burrow as +6 Ravens has only hit once in the last eight games between these two sides. Expect Jackson to continue the Ravens brilliant start to the season, in what will be an offensive showdown between two of the best signal callers in the NFL.

Posted at 1320 GMT on 05/11/24

