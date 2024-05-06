Free greyhound racing tips and selections for latest BAGS and live TV action across UK

BEST BET: Gorgorito (T2, 2.09 Hove)

NEXT BEST: Beloved Bullet (T4, 3.27 Hove)

TREBLE: Farmway Wedge (T5, 4.59 Hove)

There are a couple of A1 races on the card at Hove today and Gorgorito (T2) must have a good chance in the 2.09 if getting a clear run.

He remains lightly raced on these shores and should be able to win a race of this nature judged on his second-placed effort in 29.55 here at the beginning of March. That effort came on the open-race circuit and it's just a matter of time before he gets on the scoresheet at this level.

The A1 at 3.27 can go the way of Beloved Bullet (T4).

She kept on well to score in A2 on her penultimate start in a good time and wasn't disgraced when fourth in this company latest. She's clearly on good terms with herself and recent split times suggest she should be bang there at the first bend.

With trap six vacant in the A2 at 4.59, Farmway Wedge (T5) should get plenty of room on the outside to negotiate the first couple of bends unscathed.

He has held his form well since winning in this grade four starts ago and, if close enough at halfway, he'll be finishing off his race strongly and is taken to get back in the winning groove.