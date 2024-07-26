Free greyhound racing tips and selections for latest BAGS and live TV action across UK

We run the rule over the latest greyhounds action and pick out our best bets, as well as providing race-by-race selections.
There is a competitive card at Romford this evening, and Aquila (T4) makes the most appeal in the Greyhounds Make Great Pets Bitches contest at 7.11.
Nathan Hunt's inmate arrives here having won three of her last five starts and the most recent of those wins came in a similar event to this last week. She clocked 23.92 on that occasion and will be hard to stop if running to the same level here.
The Friday Night 500 Standard Final takes place at 9.11, and Stonepark Champ (T6) gets the vote after his impressive semi-final success a week ago. Trap six may not be absolutely ideal for the son of Ballymac Best but with five railers in the field, he could end up getting the best early run.
Finally, Hot Rod (T6) can provide his supporters with some compensation in the 7.44 event, having been a beaten favourite here when last seen. The September '21 dog missed the break and met trouble in running that day and is best judged on his two previous victories at this venue.
11.09 (4-1-6)
11.27 (6-5-2)
11.43 (1-5-3)
12.01 (6-2-5)
12.18 (5-4-6)
12.34 (1-2-5)
12.51 (2(nb)-3-1)
1.08 (5-4-6)
1.26 (6-2-1)
1.42 (1-4-6)
1.59 (4-5-3)
2.14 (1(Nap)-6-2)
2.23 (3-1-5)
2.41 (3-4-5)
3.01 (3-2-6)
3.19 (4-2-5)
3.38 (4-2-6)
3.57 (2-4-3)
4.16 (6-5-2)
4.34 (4-2-3)
4.53 (6(Nap)-3-2)
5.12 (2(nb)-3-4)
5.31 (2-3-5)
5.49 (3-6-1)
11.04 (4-6-2)
11.21 (4-5-6)
11.38 (5-1-4)
11.54 (5-3-4)
12.12 (3-4-1)
12.29 (5(Nap)-2-6)
12.46 (2(nb)-4-3)
1.03 (1-3-2)
1.19 (6-1-2)
1.37 (4-2-5)
1.54 (5-2-4)
2.11 (6-3-5)
6.11 (6-2-5)
6.29 (3-4-2)
6.46 (5-4-3)
7.04 (1-3-4)
7.24 (2(Nap)-4-6)
7.42 (1-6-4)
7.58 (6-5-2)
8.16 (5-4-1)
8.34 (3-4-1)
8.52 (5-3-2)
9.09 (6-4-3)
9.26 (5-4-1)
11.01 (1-3-6)
11.18 (5-6-2)
11.34 (6-2-3)
11.52 (4-1-3)
12.09 (1-2-6)
12.26 (2-6-3)
12.42 (6-1-2)
12.59 (3-2-4)
1.17 (4-5-3)
1.33 (1(Nap)-6-5)
1.51 (1-2-4)
2.07 (1(nb)-3-4)
2.29 (3-1-5)
2.48 (5-2-1)
3.07 (2-6-5)
3.26 (1-4-3)
3.44 (2-3-1)
4.03 (5(Nap)-3-6)
4.22 (4-3-6)
4.41 (6-3-5)
4.59 (4(nb)-3-2)
5.18 (5-1-2)
5.37 (6-3-5)
5.56 (3-5-1)
2.36 (1-2-4)
2.54 (5-1-3)
3.13 (2-6-5)
3.32 (4-1-3)
3.51 (3-2-6)
4.09 (3-2-1)
4.28 (1-4-6)
4.47 (2-4-1)
5.06 (3-4-6)
5.24 (1(Nap)-4-3)
5.43 (6-1-2)
6.02 (6(nb)-1-4)
6.14 (3-6-5)
6.31 (5-2-6)
6.48 (3-6-1)
7.06 (1(Nap)-5-2)
7.22 (1(nb)-5-6)
7.39 (4-2-1)
7.56 (5-2-1)
8.13 (6-1-5)
8.31 (2-5-1)
8.47 (3-5-2)
9.04 (3-1-2)
9.23 (2-6-3)
6.39 (2-6-4)
6.56 (2-5-3)
7.14 (5(Nap)-4-6)
7.31 (3-2-4)
7.51 (4-2-5)
8.09 (5-4-3)
8.26 (2-3-1)
8.43 (3-2-1)
9.01 (2(nb)-4-6)
9.18 (1-2-4)
6.37 (1-5-6)
6.53 (3-4-1)
7.11 (4(Nap)-3-6)
7.27 (3-5-4)
7.44 (6-1-3)
8.01 (3-6-1)
8.19 (2-1-6)
8.36 (4-1-3)
8.54 (5-3-1)
9.11 (6(nb)-5-1)
9.28 (1-6-3)
9.46 (2-6-4)
6.08 (6-4-3)
6.26 (3-6-5)
6.42 (2-5-4)
6.59 (6-3-1)
7.16 (2-6-1)
7.33 (6-4-1)
7.49 (1-2-5)
8.07 (6(Nap)-2-3)
8.24 (2-3-6)
8.41 (6-3-4)
8.59 (2-5-4)
9.16 (3(nb)-5-1)
9.33 (1-2-5)
7.42 (1-2-6)
7.57 (1-5-3)
8.12 (1(Nap)-2-3)
8.27 (1-2-3)
8.42 (1-2-5)
8.57 (1-6-2)
9.12 (1-3-2)
9.27 (1(nb)-3-6)
9.42 (1-2-3)
2.26 (6-2-3)
2.44 (3-6-4)
3.03 (1-5-3)
3.22 (3-5-4)
3.41 (2-1-3)
3.59 (1(Nap)-6-5)
4.18 (3-6-1)
4.37 (2-4-6)
4.56 (2-3-6)
5.14 (1-2-4)
5.29 (1-6-2)
5.46 (3-5-4)
5.59 (5(nb)-2-3)
6.16 (6-3-5)
SUNDERLAND
7.08 (1(Nap)-4-6)
7.25 (6-5-4)
7.41 (2-6-1)
7.59 (3-1-5)
8.17 (4(nb)-6-1)
8.37 (3-2-5)
8.56 (6-5-3)
9.14 (4-6-1)
9.32 (6-3-2)
9.48 (5-1-6)
10.04 (3-5-6)
10.22 (1-4-2)
1.57 (3-6-1)
2.16 (6-4-2)
2.33 (1-6-5)
2.52 (4-6-5)
3.11 (4-5-1)
3.29 (3-5-2)
3.49 (1(Nap)-3-2)
4.07 (1(nb)-6-3)
4.26 (4-1-6)
4.44 (2-1-5)
5.03 (1-3-2)
5.21 (1-3-6)
5.39 (4-2-1)
5.54 (4-3-2)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.