Free greyhound racing tips and selections for latest BAGS and live TV action across UK

We run the rule over the latest greyhounds action and pick out our best bets, as well as providing race-by-race selections.
Selections will appear here
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.