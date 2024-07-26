Free greyhound racing tips and selections for latest BAGS and live TV action across UK

BEST BET: Droopys Clue (T2, 8.07 Hove)

NEXT BEST: Cooladerry Dust (T6, 8.41 Hove)

TREBLE: Aero Sacundai (T1, 8.26 Oxford)

Hove is the venue this evening for two cracking Category One finals.

It's £10,000 to the winner of the Coral Sussex Cup final at 8.07 with Romeo Command going up against Droopys Clue (T2).

The latter just earns the vote in what promises to be a real duel, as he came away from the traps smartly in the semis last week and doesn't necessarily need to lead. If he gets off the front, it should be game over, and he's got the times on the board to suggest he'll be able to win from just off the pace - even if Romeo Command turns in front, though he wouldn't want to be too far back.

The winner of the Premier Greyhound Racing Regency final at 8.41 will collect a cool £20,000.

Cooladerry Dust (T6) is unbeaten in the competition and handed out a three-length beating to the reopposing Bubbly Scorcher in the heats a fortnight ago. Nathan Hunt's charge boasts plenty of early pace out wide and could skip clear avoiding any potential trouble on the inside between the aforementioned Paul Young inmate, Baywatch Bullet and Ballymac Taylor.

There is more Category One action at Oxford where the final of the Betgoodwin Pall Mall (8.26) takes centre stage.

Swindon raider Eze bids to go one place better than last year and is respected, but it's the Monmore representative Aero Sacundai (T1) who gets the nod. He did well to qualify in the heats after a slow start, but was back to his best in the semi-finals last week and is the one to beat on that 26.60 run.