Leaderboard

-23 Hovland

-19 Ortiz

-18 Thomas

-17 Scheffler

-16 Wolff, Niemann

Report

Viktor Hovland successfully defended his World Wide Technology Championship title in Mexico after finishing four shots clear of home favourite Carlos Ortiz.

The Norwegian, part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in September, fired a final-round 67 to sign for a 23-under-par total of 261.

Hovland had taken a two-shot lead into the last day after a brilliant bogey-free third round of 62 put him in pole position to retain his crown.

A flawless round of 66 lifted Ortiz two places into second place with a total of 265, one shot ahead of Justin Thomas, for whom a bogey on the 12th effectively cost him the runner-up slot as he carded a 69.

It was a day to forget for Talor Gooch, who was second overnight, but whose final round 74, including a double-bogey on the 18th, left him stranded on 270 and a tie for 11th place with, among others, Ireland’s Seamus Power.

Sergio Garcia’s 69 saw him tied for seventh place at 15 under, one stroke better off than Power.