US Open golf betting tips: Final-round preview, two-balls picks and best bets

It was a strange Saturday at the US Open. Conditions at Shinnecock were tougher, much tougher at first, but rather than intensify as the day wore on they became quite a bit easier, meaning the USGA's decision to go out extremely late had an effect on play. That decision also seemingly sent thousands of fans scrambling to get the last train home, well before the round was complete, leading to a subdued finish to what could yet prove to be a significant day in the history of the sport.

With great respect to the leader, Wyndham Clark, if the 2023 winner does it again in 2026 that won't alter much beyond his status in the game. The real significance comes from what happens if he doesn't, and what happens if Scottie Scheffler is the beneficiary. The very last acts of Scheffler's round were fittingly deflating given the scenes unfolding around him, but before that the grand slam-seeking world number one had worked his way right into the thick of this tournament.

Defeat for Clark would also mean failure to convert what is a massive lead of six shots. When Scheffler stood over his eagle putt on the 16th it looked like it might be half that number or less; when he missed and, later, Clark made a brilliant eagle of his own, it looked like it might be wider. In the end, Clark's short miss at the 18th hole, jarring given how well he'd holed such putts before, left him with half a dozen to defend. Twenty-one players have walked this walk; 20 won. It's 30 years since Greg Norman did not.

Exchange odds of 2/5 about Clark might make dispassionate professionals sit up and pay attention. Six-shot leaders win more than 85% of the time and the few exceptions have always required a blend of brilliance and botchery: all those who were caught, dating back to Norman, shot 72 or higher to open the door. If Clark shoots 72 to post five-under, he can only be caught by a round of 66 from one of four players. On Saturday, nobody in the field managed that score and just two broke 70.

Of course, each situation is different, and Clark will have to head to that first tee to face the game's best player. It seems fair to assume the crowd will be against him, which at times was audible even when paired with an Englishman on Saturday. Scheffler, in pursuit of history, will carry most if not all of the support and while yes, Clark faced something broadly similar alongside Rickie Fowler in 2023, back then he was an inoffensive underdog rather than the pantomime villain he's since become.

Scheffler faces pressure of a different kind. However much he deflects away from it, however convincingly he repeats his lines about how this sport won't define who he is, it was very clear during his back-nine charge how much it matters in the moment. It took Rory McIlroy more than a decade to complete the career grand slam and the fact nobody thinks it's even in doubt that Scheffler will do so adds its own pressure. He will know himself, chances to win this in the future are no given.

Scheffler was in fact in the group behind Clark at LACC three years ago but couldn't land a blow. He'll need something more in line with the previous year's closing 67 at Brookline, which almost earned him a play-off, and even then requires help from the leader. After his long-game fired in a way it hasn't for a little while during Saturday's 69, more of the same might yet create a thrilling finish to a tournament which felt like the life had been sucked out of it at the end of round three, but so much depends on Clark.

That the names Sahith Theegala (40.0 on Betfair Exchange), Tom Kim (40.0) and Sam Stevens (60.0) are yet to be mentioned despite sitting alongside Scheffler says much about how this tournament appears set to unfold. Either Scheffler will reel in Clark or nobody will. Perhaps that's a simplistic way to view a complicated set of circumstances, but it speaks to how hard I find it to see Clark, who has been superb, shooting the sort of number that would bring another dozen or more candidates into the equation.

On everything we know, the market is right in one way, wrong in another. Scheffler is by far the most likely to win the US Open if Clark does not. But Clark is more likely to win the US Open than he's being given credit for.