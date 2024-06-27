The Open: Player-by-player guide to the entire field including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Ben Coley profiles every player in the field for the 152nd Open Championship, which takes place at Royal Troon from July 18-21.

*denotes Troon form; Open records date back to 1996 ABERG, Ludvig Open form: Debut Ludvig van Greathoven has gone 2-MC-12 in his three majors so far and showed that he can adapt to bouncing terrain at Pinehurst. Imperious off the tee, laser-focused with his approaches, and generally looks every inch the world-class golfer that he is despite having been a pro for one year. Generally difficult to win this on debut but Collin Morikawa did and the two share certain characteristics, which also applies to Aberg and the Swede who won here in 2016. Concern would be his chipping which is neither awful nor anything like a strength but you have to scratch around for flaws and he looks the closest thing to a certain major champion of the future that you'll find. AN, Byeong Hun Open form: MC-26-MC-59*-MC-51-32-26-23 Glass-eyed flusher who showed up well at Hoylake back in the day and has a solid Open record, without yet looking like a natural. Was 59th here in 2016 and could improve upon that if short-game is as sharp as it was last year, but putter more off than on even if he always has the potential to surprise you. Ultimately is best served by less variable conditions. ANCER, Abraham Open form: MC-MC-59-11-49 Came through a play-off to grab a place via Final Qualifying and though his only notable Open display came at St Andrews (11th), he's a former Australian Open winner who is enjoying a good year on the LIV Golf circuit. No surprise his first win there came on a short, firm course in Hong Kong, where a few links specialists have done well, and the type you could see getting involved. ANDERSEN, Mason Open form: Debut Says he has 'barely played' links golf and why would anyone expect him to have. Definitely one of the more promising Korn Ferry Tour players around at the moment but, friends, let me tell you: those who qualify via the Argentina Open do not have much of a record in this. BEZUIDENHOUT, Christiaan Open form: MC-53-68-49 Personally find it hard when reading his name not to think of Morgan Freeman's character, Azeem, saying 'Christian...' as Kevin Costner/Robin Hood's silhouette appears amid the smoke of that fiery seige. What a moment. Come on lads (and Maggie... who was looking after the baby btw?), storm Nottingham Castle (demonstrably not Nottingham Castle and was in fact filmed at Carcassonne) and get them back! Bezuidenhout meanwhile has added length (Bull, same film) to what's a rounded game but the man whose name covers 50% of the alphabet withdrew last week. BHATIA, Akshay Open form: Debut Was angry with him for costing us a winning trixie at the US Open, where he took another step up the ladder by hanging around inside the top 20 and bagged top lefty honours in the process, but all is forgiven after late blip in Detroit. Also a contending fifth in the Travelers and his trajectory has a monotonic quality which suggests that one day soon he'll have a good go at a major, but was winning the Barracuda this week last year and it's probably still too soon for this particular one. Could've done with a primer in Scotland. BJORK, Alexander Open form: MC-MC-MC-MC-41 One of the best players on the DP World Tour last year and has done OK out in the US, where his powderpuff driving can't always been rescued by the rest of his game. Stuck on one win and it's a huge leap to go from making the cut in the Open after years of trying, which he did at Hoylake, and getting anywhere near the top of the leaderboard. BORIBOONSUB, Denwit Open form: Debut Beat Troon champion Henrik Stenson to land the Saudi Open last year and is a youngster going places. Secured his Open debut with eight birdies in nine holes in Malaysia, but has cooled just a little since then albeit without shooting many big numbers. Unlikely to threaten the top Asian principals this time. BRADBURY, Dan Open form: MC Won the Joburg Open on a late invite in 2022 and it was when putting up a stout defence that he secured another go at the Open. The first ended in a way that's become frustratingly familiar: MC, because of short-game alone. Indeed has looked troublingly shaky over short putts over past year or so and that means a lot of crisp approach shots wasted, but has improved recently. One to keep close at a lower level but near last in Scotland is no way to warm up. BRADLEY, Keegan Open form: 34-15-19-MC-18-79-MC-MC-MC-MC Third at halfway here in 2016 the only time he's had a sniff and since then he's played 14 rounds, each of them 70-plus. Hits it to the moon and is built for PGA Tour golf, even if his breakthrough all those years ago did come in the high winds of Texas. Could do better than last year's costly missed cut, which gave Zach Johnson another excuse not to select him for Rome, and should be on top of the world after being named Ryder Cup captain for 2025. Yes, you read that correctly. They're rattled.

BROWN, Daniel Open form: Debut Qualified at West Lancs with a closing birdie, reward for a frustrating spell since he missed almost two months of the spring run because of a knee injury. Tidy player who won in Northern Ireland last year and makes his first major start with low expectations. BURMESTER, Dean Open form: 40-11 Chatty powerhouse who is one of those to have improved since joining LIV Golf, where he's one of the better players. Brought that with him to the PGA Championship (12th) but was found out by Pinehurst and probably will be here, even if he's looked generally at home under links conditions. St Andrews, where he was 11th in 2022 following a storming weekend, is a better fit for his long-hitting game. BURNS, Sam Open form: 76-42-MC Flashes of Open form including a final-round 64 at the Old Course but game generally hasn't travelled all that well and would need it flat calm to be a factor. Admittedly bagged his first major top-10 finish last time and when Max Homa did that, he contended in his next one, but we're a long way from home and it'll probably show given general inconsistencies. Another whose decision not to play in Scotland is hard to explain. CAMPILLO, Jorge Open form: MC-MC-MC-MC Spaniard who actually does have those #SpanishHands and whose accuracy, approach play and putting all help to make him a really solid player at the right level. Given that he wasn't sure he could compete on the PGA Tour he's done well this year without suggesting he's about to take another big step. MC-MC-MC-MC in the Open so far. CANTER, Laurie Open form: MC-37-79-17 Emotional winner of the European Open to cap an impressive run since 2020 which had marked him down as a winner-in-waiting, whether that be on the DP World Tour or on LIV Golf where he's spent so much of the last few years. Back in the Open via the Race to Dubai and is a top-class ball-striker on his day, albeit one whose game is undermined rather than complemented by links terrain, although did rank 11th in SG:T2G when 17th last year. CANTLAY, Patrick Open form: 12-41-MC-8-33 Hung around all week at Pinehurst for his joint-best major finish (T3) and is now on a run of nine cuts made overall. In the Open, he's been eighth and 12th with the latter at Carnoustie, and the rounded nature of his game makes him a potential candidate. Capable of all the shots around the green and when he putts well, he's seldom far away. Did that at St Andrews and rates a player, but absent since Travelers having withdrawn from John Deere and not played the Scottish Open, which he did prior to St Andrews and again last year. CATLIN, John Open form: MC-MC Well-travelled American who carded a round of 59 when winning in Macau earlier this year and soon followed up in Saudi Arabia, which I think means he'll be full-time on the LIV Golf circuit next year. MC-MC in the Open and best European form is on parkland courses, but is accurate and tidy and making the weekend not necessarily beyond him. CEJKA, Alex Open form: 11-MC*-MC-13-MC-MC-MC Back in the Open after 16 years away, because he won the Senior Open last year. Seems utterly silly to me. 81-80 here in 1997. CINK, Stewart Open form: 64-MC-41-30-59-34-14-MC-MC*-6-MC-1-48-30-MC-26-47-20-MC-24-20-MC-MC-23 Fifteen years since he won the Claret Jug at Turnberry, benefitting from Tom Watson's closing bogey as he dominated the most predictable four-hole play-off in the history of golf. Less likeable men would've been hounded out of town but he's been forgiven now and with three top-25s in his last five Opens, has remained competitive.

CLARK, Wyndham Open form: 76-33 Golden year thanks in part to work with a sports psychologist which helped him capture his first PGA Tour title, then the US Open, play in a Ryder Cup, and win again in February albeit after the final round was abandoned at Pebble Beach. Four top-10s and eight nothings since so it's been up-and-down run but positives can be found in links exploits, a form of golf he says he loves. Has putted poorly on these UK greens so far which will need to change. CLARKE, Darren Open form: 11-2*-MC-7-3-37-59-11-15-MC-MC-52-44-1-MC-21-26-MC-30*-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC Runner-up here in 1997 and finally went on to win the Open just as we'd all thought his chances had been and gone. Last cut made in this did come at Troon in 2016 but run since reflects decline and arresting it here most unlikely. CLEMONS, Dominic (a) Open form: Debut Amateur who landed a few bets when finishing T1 with Justin Rose at Burnham & Berrow. Has an eye-catching links pedigree having won a title at Muirfield by 17 strokes and though he's a fair way down the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and plays out of a smaller college in the US, his comfort levels and form mark him down as a potential contender for the Silver Medal. COLE, Eric Open form: Debut Still looking for his PGA Tour breakthrough after failing to match fine 2023 exploits so far this year. Some good signs lately though and can be deadly with his approaches and putting when things click, which he showed for three rounds when contending for the Scottish Open last summer. Some parallels with Todd Hamilton, the 2004 champion, but best if we stop the silliness there. CONNERS, Corey Open form: MC-15-28-52 Old-school golfer in some ways who pounds fairways and greens with an elegant swing. Putting and short-game in general can be problematic and on the two occasions he's holed his share lately, he's been sixth and ninth. That says it all and latter was an impressive effort at the US Open to make the Olympics by a whisker, improving Canada's prospects in the process. Would rather back him for gold medal than Claret Jug but made last six cuts on links courses with three top-30s and should play all four rounds, possibly close to the lead. CROCKER, Sean Open form: 47 Zimbabwe-born American who has found his golfing home in Europe, where his sole win came at Fairmont St Andrews. A more powerful, so far less capable version of Conners, whose putting is a major handicap, or was until recent improvement. Still has a high ceiling and did OK on his sole Open start to date, but probably lacks the confidence and creativity required for when those inevitable misses crop up, and was awful last week. DALY, John Open form: 67-MC-MC-MC-MC-72-MC*-15-MC-MC-MC-27-48-MC-81-MC-MC-MC*-MC-MC-MC Still popular with the crowds but those with a weekend ticket will have to pop into to a local dive bar and hope it's Open Mic Night if they want to catch a glimpse of Wild Thing. DAY, Jason Open form: 60-30-32-58-4-22-27-17-MC-MC-2 Resurgent 2023 included a personal best in the Open as he chased home Brian Harman, albeit at a distance. Had previously shown some of the skills required when fourth at St Andrews and 22nd here, and nine cuts made in 11 is a strong return all things considered. Would always be worried his high ball-flight is less than ideal but biggest problem if it does blow will be whether he can avoid being sent skywards by his Chinatown trousers. DE LA FUENTE, Santiago Open form: Debut Santiago of the Fountain, as he's known to his mates, won the Latin America Amateur Championship to earn the accompanying major starts. So far he's gone MC-MC with a best of 75. DEAN, Joe Open form: Debut Undoubtedly one of the stories of the season in Europe, where his lowly Q-School category meant opportunities were limited at first. He's taken them and then some, finishing second twice and also fifth to ensure he'll have no such troubles in 2025, with the most recent of these enough to earn an Open spot. It's been a long slog to get here for the former Morrisons delivery driver who is surely now getting stuck into their 'The Best' range. Joe, The Best, me, Taste the Difference, you Tesco Finest. Different premium supermarket foods for different... needs. DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Open form: MC-51-MC-33-8-60 The real Mr Beast whose soaring popularity represents a remarkable turnaround with real-world consequences – a couple of years ago, somebody in the crowd would've stopped him from denying Rory McIlroy the US Open one way or another, perhaps with an army of fire ants. Certainly knows what sells and has always had the talent and self-belief to defy things such as a poor Open record outside of St Andrews. Can't quite see it, but I'd have said precisely the same thing ahead of Pinehurst and Augusta and he's shown an admirable ability to learn and improve. The shit.

DODD-BERRY, Matthew (a) Open form: Debut Another young English amateur who is quite a way down the world rankings but didn't let that stop him in qualifying. Hails from Hoylake so should have a level of links comfort which will help. DUVAL, David Open form: 14-33-10-62-11-1-22-MC-MC-56-39-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC*-49-WD-MC-WD-MC-MC Famously found emptiness at the summit of the sport, after his finest hour in 2001 when capturing the Claret Jug. Seems back in love with it now and registered his best finish in a long, long time on the Champions Tour in June, which is nice but also basically irrelevant. ECKROAT, Austin Open form: Debut Looked like a breakout star when capturing the Cognizant and that event has long been a good majors pointer, with several Open specialists having won it in fact: Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and so on, albeit the first two at a different course. Hasn't properly kicked on but good in the wind and only needed to putt a bit better to be 18th in the US PGA. Sneaky one at a monster price. ELS, Ernie Open form: 2-10*-28-24-2-3-1-18-2*-34-3-4-7-8-MC-MC-1-26-MC-65-MC*-61-MC-32-MC-MC-MC Two-time Open champion who won back-to-back Champions Tour events in June and is playing as well as he has in a while. Runner-up here in 2004 and could just about see him making the cut if he can avoid a horror show on the greens. ELVIRA, Nacho Open form: MC Twice a winner in Europe, first in Wales and then in Belgium, both despite late wobbles. Would've been a shame had he not been able to do what he'd made look easy at Challenge Tour level and will probably now pick up a third around a shorter course where driving it well isn't important. Second try in this but will run into too much trouble off the tee. ENGLISH, Harris Open form: 54-15-MC-68-46*-46-MC-MC Three major top-10s without ever standing over a shot feeling like he might win, and all of them in the US Open. Did make the cut here in 2016 and 15th back in 2013 would be encouraging enough were he arriving in top form. Has class that won't be reflected in price and putts like Brad Faxon, so there's some upside for sure. And he's very close with the defending champion. FERGUSON, Ewen Open form: MC Glaswegian who was on a few radars last year having once won a junior title at Hoylake. Didn't happen in the end, he was rubbish, but returns a fortnight after third DP World Tour victory in Germany. Really solid operator who is a threat when putting well and will hope this is a proper test. Certainly comes at a good time and can forgive MC last week when he confessed to being exhausted. FICHARDT, Darren Open form: MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC Fisherman-in-a-frenzy kind of swing but it produces straight shots which have helped make an excellent career. Winding down now at 48 and can question the merits of giving places via Joburg Open which took place last November, but earned it nonetheless and will be keen to make the most of what could be his last try at this and perhaps make the cut at last, 24 years after his first go. FINAU, Tony Open form: 18*-27-9-3-15-28-MC One third of his 33 major starts have ended in top-10 finishes and two of them in the Open, where he was 18th on debut here at Troon in 2016. Clearly has the game for it despite MC at Hoylake and by now we know what to expect: good hitting, and an outcome dependent on his short-game. It's been excellent lately hence 8-3-5 with the US Open in the middle of that trio and the only real quibble would be that he didn't play the Scottish Open. That's nothing new – he's yet to do so – so perhaps shouldn't be a concern and might help with the price. FITZPATRICK, Matt Open form: 44-MC-44-MC-20-26-21-41 Has said he's not so keen on links golf when good shots are hurt by bad bounces and that's a bit of a worry when allied with a modest Open record. That said, he'd had a bit of a moan about the US Open in 2020 then won that two years later and with a rounded game and the ability to hit the ball low, he ought to have a chance at becoming the first English winner of this since Sir Nick. Thirty-plus years of hurt is yet to stop me dreaming... FLEETWOOD, Tommy Open form: MC-MC-MC*-27-12-2-33-4-10 ...on which, there would be no more popular champion than Tommy Fleetwood, runner-up in 2019, fourth in 2022, and 10th last year, which for the first two and a half rounds looked like being so much more. Will have to answer questions about ability to finish the job until he does, but confidence-boosting win in Dubai at the start of the year may yet help come the crunch. Arrives with his game in excellent shape and is every inch one of the leading contenders, with MC here in 2016 not relevant in any way at all. Never worse than 33rd since and probably won't be this time either, with good vibes everywhere you look: loved caddying for stepson recently, then welcomed his friend and caddie Ian Finnis back onto the bag following heart surgery. No reason why not.

FOWLER, Rickie Open form: 14-5-31-MC-2-30-46*-22-28-6-53-23 Had his chances in 2011 and 2014 and is a Scottish Open winner who loves links golf, hence 10 cuts made in 11 Open appearances. Not in the same kind of form as he was last year (23rd) and would have to be concerned with last week's effort, but if you put his Open record and ceiling into a computer it might be surprised by the odds. FOX, Ryan Open form: 49-MC-39-16-67-MC-52 Quick-hitting burly boy who was 16th at Portrush, his sole major top-20 finish in 21 tries so far. Will be considered a sneaky one on the strength of excellent form under links conditions at a lower level and flashes of it on the PGA Tour, where he contended a couple of times in late-spring. Currently on a run of seven major cuts made in succession without quite breaking through and propensity to make a few big numbers may continue to hold him back a little, so it's hard to know how to profit from a likely T33. GLOVER, Lucas Open form: MC-27-78-MC-48-12-MC-MC-20-MC Won the US Open as a qualifier in 2009, that funky, rain-affected renewal at Bethpage. Has since earned the reputation of an old-school flusher whose back-to-back wins late last summer came courtesy of a switch to the long putter, improvement on the greens which unsurprisingly proved unsustainable. Has made the weekend just five times in 10 Open starts but did contend when halfway leader in 2011. Unlikely to repeat. GRIFFIN, Ben Open form: MC Matt Kuchar without the dark side and has done well since giving up a desk job to have another crack at golf, almost winning a couple of times including when runner-up in Canada. Recently had an eye operation but didn't stop him at the John Deere Classic, which is about his level. GRILLO, Emiliano Open form: 12*-MC-MC-MC-12-MC-6 Sixth last year according to the internet but I don't seem to recall anything about that performance. Still, it means he has three top-12 finishes in seven Opens, the first coming here in 2016, and that alone entitles this silky swinger to respect. Out of sorts since top-10 finish at Bay Hill but iron play remains solid, although not much else does. HADWIN, Adam Open form: MC-35-57-MC Bearded Canuck who is seldom a threat at this level and remains stuck on one PGA Tour win. Lately, most famous for being the guy who got tackled by security when attempting to congratulate his friend Nick Taylor for winning the Canadian Open, but can win again soon under conditions more suitable than these and did at least make a nice move during round two in Scotland. Might make Conners (and Hughes?) work hard for top Canadian honours. HAMILTON, Todd Open form: 2004 winner According to the Open website, Hamilton's 2004 Troon win 'sparked celebrations in Oquawka, Illinois, previously best known for a circus elephant buried in the town square'. Surely Matt Cooper wrote that. HARMAN, Brian Open form: 26-MC-MC-MC-MC-19-6-1 Runaway winner last year, turning what might've been some spectacle into something less intriguing, and in turn sending some twitter users (I'm not gonna call you X, what's your real name?) into the kind of faux outrage that does good numbers. Friends, it is possible to simultaneously admire that kind of performance, and bemoan one of four majors being turned into a procession. It's not personal. He's been a fine champion and returns in fine form, too. Back-to-back winners are rare but he could make a good go of it.

HARRINGTON, Padraig Open form: 18-5*-MC-29-20-37-5-22-MC*-MC-1-1-65-MC-MC-39-54-MC-20-36*-MC-MC-MC-72-MC Fifth here in 1997, a performance he's bettered only when winning the 2007 and 2008 renewals. Only just over three years since he hit the frame in the PGA Championship and some competitive golf since, but really a question of how many more senior majors he wins. A few would seem the answer. HATTON, Tyrrell Open form: MC-MC-MC-MC-5*-MC-51-6-MC-11-20 Major breakthrough came here in 2016 when, having gone MC-MC-MC-MC in four previous Opens, he stayed on well for fifth. Three more top-20 finishes since together with top-10s in all of the other majors and as a two-time Dunhill Links winner, has plenty in his favour. Hits it laser straight and has a lovely short-game, won his first LIV Golf event in runaway fashion in June, and before that only a poor final round cost him at Pinehurst. Big chance if he can keep it together. HENDRY, Michael Open form: MC-MC Veteran from New Zealand who was granted a rare medical exemption after leukaemia prevented him from playing last year. Stunning effort to win on the Japan Tour almost exactly a year after that diagnosis, which saw him undergo several rounds of chemotherapy and have to pack the clubs away for a few months. Not a dry eye in the house when he tees off and hopefully TV picks up on this phenomenal story of triumph in the face of adversity. HENLEY, Russell Open form: 73-MC-20-MC*-37-MC-MC-62-MC Antepost US Open pick who missed the places by a shot – it's been that kind of year so far. Case was very simple in that while the market does often pay him the respect he's deserved, it tends not to in elite fields. Must be said Open record is pretty hopeless but never better than he is now and if the putter comes alive as it did at Pinehurst then a first top-20 finish since St Andrews in 2015 may well await. Hope he gets a spin for the USA soon. HIDALGO, Angel Open form: Debut Promising young Spaniard who wept when his approach shot at the final hole of qualifying went in, when he needed at least a birdie to keep fading hopes alive. Will go very close before the year is out and as I type is in fact in the mix in Kentucky. HILLIER, Daniel Open form: MC-MC Stunning final round earned him British Masters win last year but short-game issues have prevented him from kicking on. Hard to see anything other than an early exit. HISATSUNE, Ryo Open form: Debut Less decorated than some of his peers as an amateur but turned pro early and has taken to it like a duck to water. Win in France last September propelled him all the way to the PGA Tour and he's done just fine, particularly when 18th in the PGA. No links pedigree. HOGE, Tom Open form: MC-MC Elite iron player these days and has shown it in two Open appearances, albeit the end result has been the same in both: missed cut. Did offer some promise in the Scottish Open last summer and can compete under the right conditions, which generally involve shorter courses where he can stack up enough chances. Doubt this is his week. HOJGAARD, Nicolai Open form: MC-53-23 Ryder Cup rookie who went on to win the DP World Tour Championship and then went close to winning, not for the first time, on the PGA Tour. Building up a solid majors record and contended at Augusta, although proper links golf possibly not ideal even if he's comfortable in the breeze. Remains on the up and will contend at the highest level at some stage. HOJGAARD, Rasmus Open form: MC Beat his twin brother to winning and remains ahead on titles but is generally playing catch-up. This will be just his second Open start having missed the cut last year and tendency to hit the odd foul-ball is going to be difficult to overcome. Note that he's about as long as Nicolai these days and it's going to be fun to see how they progress and just where that leaves them both. HOMA, Max Open form: 40-MC-10 Fairly regular winner over the past four or five years who hadn't been able to produce his best in majors until 10th at Hoylake. Followed that with a starring role for an admittedly poor US Ryder Cup side and when he contended for the Masters, doing little wrong, it was all seemingly part of the journey to something bigger still. Ground to a halt since and two of his main weapons, driver and putter, have been disconcertingly unreliable. Until that changes will drift to prices that are tempting because of his class rather than the state of his game. HORSCHEL, Billy Open form: MC-MC-30-MC*-MC-MC-53-21-MC Fourth on his professional major debut in 2013 US Open but says it took until 2020 for him to have a bit of a mental breakthrough. Has made plenty of cuts since then but only once hit the frame, and that in the major that most resembled a PGA Tour event. Hard to envisage him making an impact in the one that least does but general appreciation for this side of the Atlantic will ensure he's popular with the locals. HORSFIELD, Sam Open form: 67-MC Longtime protege of Ian Poulter who has made his own way now and was runner-up in LIV Golf's Nashville event recently, albeit at a distance. That just his third top-10 finish on the circuit and Florida golfing education has helped build a game made for other conditions than these. HOSHINO, Rikuya Open form: MC-MC-60 Earned DP World Tour card through exploits in native Japan and won Qatar Masters in February. So many winners there in Doha are genuine Open specialists and some signs he could cope with this type of test, such as second in back-to-back events in Australia late last year. Playing well. HOVLAND, Viktor Open form: 12-4-13 First go at winning a major came at St Andrews and has contended for both the Masters and the PGA (twice) since then, including as recently as May. Return to old coach has yielded immediate ball-striking returns but chipping and pitching has taken a backwards step and putter much cooler than when powering stunning run last summer. Chance of course but needs everything to fall right as one too many deft chips could well find him out.

HUGHES, Mackenzie Open form: 6-MC Sixth on Open debut at Royal St George's and dynamite short-game at least gives backers hope of a Harman-like performance from a player with a hard-to-define quality. Inconsistent and long-game has its flaws so very hard to predict all things considered. HUTSBY, Sam Open form: Debut Fifteen years since he turned pro now and has done really well to climb his way back up towards the top, this long-awaited major debut his reward. Not at his best on the Challenge Tour. IM, Sungjae Open form: MC-81-20 Runner-up in the November Masters and has since returned to Augusta to play well twice more. Flying in non-majors lately, ever since returning to Korea to win a tournament there, but six missed cuts in last nine majors and no real impact in this one yet. Five years since he won a lot of people over in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, he's at risk now of becoming a little underwhelming, but so much ability and only 26. Prepared really well, too, all of which means he'll lure people in and likely let them down. IWASAKI, Aguri Open form: Debut Struggled badly on the DP World Tour last year and hasn't kicked on from Japan Open win in October, which earned him this opportunity. Long odds-on to miss the cut. JAEGER, Stephan Open form: Debut Finally rewarded for hard work to add distance with Houston Open win, having been playing to a high level for a couple of years. Was just about the only player able to beat Scottie Scheffler during that golden spring and has since been 21st in the US Open despite poor putting. That club has been too bad, too often to expect anything on first Open start. JOHNSON, Dustin Open form: MC-14-2-9-32-12-49-9*-54-MC-51-8-6-MC Can be be grown-up about this please: the available facts and supporting anecdotal evidence suggest that when Dustin Johnson took the boatload of Saudi money without hesitation, he gave up on the chance to become a genuine great of the game. Whether he knew it or not, he took a decision which rapidly accelerated his decline from the player who bossed the 2020 Masters. His brilliance is such that he can still win tournaments and still finish high up major leaderboards (6th 2022 Open, 10th 2023 US Open), but he has often been exposed as underprepared, most notably this year (MC-43-MC). There was some evidence of a decline before he left so maybe he felt 2020 was as good as it gets. Up to him, his own decisions. Let's just stop pretending he's working his backside off. He isn't. JOHNSON, Zach Open form: MC*-MC-MC-20-51-47-76-16-9-6-47-1-12*-14-17-MC-MC-55 Augusta and St Andrews conqueror whose reputation took a bit of a hit when captaining the US Ryder Cup side about as passively as a three-toed sloth. Was a fine 12th here as defending champion and game is looking better, but this will be irrelevant until he turns 50 and mops up the senior majors.

JORDAN, Matthew Open form: MC-10 One of the stories of the 2023 Open when, having qualified, he finished 10th at his home course. Still to win above Challenge Tour level but some signs this year that he's very close to putting that right, which he surely will in time. In fact I'd say the number one challenge for a DP World Tour punter right now is to work out where he does, or else talk themselves into backing him blind. KATSURAGAWA, Yuto Open form: 47 Extremely impressive winner of co-sanctioned event in April before qualifying for his second Open in May. Made the cut in both major starts so far. Needs to putt better to make that a hat-trick. KAWAMURA, Masahiro Open form: 39 Swings it like Jbe Kruger but playing more like Freddy of late, except for when qualifying. KIM, Minkyu Open form: MC Whispers that he was very special preceded his Challenge Tour breakthrough at the age of 17 and time yet to show it despite six years having passed. Won the Korea Open recently and returns for a second try at the Open having shot 73-77 at the Old Course. KIM, Tom Open form: 47-2 By now you know that Global Superstar Tom Kim is so-named because of a childhood fascination with Thomas the Tank Engine. They'll be dancing on the streets of Sodor if he wins a major which many feel is a certain part of his future even if golf really doesn't work like that. Links record is good and has been since he was third in the Scottish Open a couple of seasons ago, with last year's equivalent finish at Hoylake made all the more impressive (and costly for us two-ball fans) by the fact that he slipped in his rented house and played the final three rounds with an ankle injury. Play-off loser at Travelers in June.

KIM, Si Woo Open form: MC-67-MC-15-MC Made it 30 major starts in the US Open and still seeking a first top-10 finish, which is frankly poor for a four-time PGA Tour winner who captured The PLAYERS at the age of 21. Hasn't cracked links golf yet, either, and not even small putting improvements made lately are enough to conjure up enthusiasm for this madcap flusher who should, and may yet, do better. Probably wins the Wyndham again mind you. KINOSHITA, Ryosuke Open form: 59 Made the cut at Royal St George's where he commented on the 'great vibe' and how impressed he was with the gym facilities, which featured 'machines that I've never seen before'. Was disappointed that week not to be able to see Hideki Matsuyama, who skipped it to prepare for the Olympics, so that'll be high on the list of priorities no doubt. KIRK, Chris Open form: 19-MC-MC-42-MC Opened the year with a stunning victory at Kapalua, where uneven lies and a sea breeze are factors you do also find in an Open. No good lately and having tipped him for the Open last year, I don't expect to do so again. Obviously. KITAYAMA, Kurt Open form: MC-MC-72-60 Former Scottish Open contender who has won by the sea a couple of times, plus under tough conditions in Florida. Wild off the tee though and unlikely to get close to matching his top-five in last year's PGA Championship, especially as his Open record is abysmal. KOBORI, Kazuma Open form: Debut Won three times in four starts at the beginning of the year and is a youngster with a big reputation, backed by a serious amateur pedigree. No real surprise he's found things a struggle since coming over to play in India, Japan, the US and Morocco, but was a bit better last time out and it's all going to help in the long-run. KOEPKA, Brooks Open form: MC-67-10-6-39-4-6-MC-64 Five-time major champion who is only halfway to the career grand slam. This may be the hardest to win now and a small negative that he missed the 2016 renewal here through injury. Four top-10s in nine confirm he can do this sort of golf and while 26th in the last two majors wouldn't be the desired outcome, it confirms he's not far away. Down the field in LIV's curious prep tournament at the entirely different Valderrama, but that won't worry his supporters.

KOH, Gun-taek Open form: Debut Four wins in the last year and a bit but Open debut comes courtesy of second place in the Mizuno Open. LANGASQUE, Romain Open form: 65-63-MC-33 Former winner of the Amateur Championship at Carnoustie who has since been close to winning in Scotland as a pro, and done so in Wales. This kind of golf certainly not alien to him and has all the tools at his best, without having yet reached his full potential. Still only 29. LAWRENCE, Thriston Open form: 42-74 Regular winner on the DP World Tour despite lack of consistency, delivering on the potential he showed as an amateur which saw him win the Lytham Trophy a decade ago. Has made the cut on both Open starts but only one good performance since April. LEE, Min Woo Open form: MC-21-41 Social media savant who definitely knows what hawk tuah means. Short-game often gets him out of jail (not a Wandsworth gag) but also pulverises the golf ball from the tee and, as an Aussie with a Scottish Open win to his name, conditions ought to be ideal in many ways. Approach work the only thing stopping him being a top-10 player in the world right now and with the formula here very different, might not matter. Definite chance. LEONARD, Justin Open form: Winner 1997 Winner here in 1997 after final-round 65. Now better known for living in the mountains, which apparently merited a 4,000-word essay on the PGA Tour website. I know, I know: glass houses, stones. LINDH, Charlie Open form: Debut Promising NGL player but has struggled on the Challenge Tour this season and will likely shoot some big numbers. LOWRY, Shane Open form: 37-32-9-MC-MC-MC-MC-1-12-21-MC Carried an entire island on his shoulders when winning at Portrush on a rainy, dream-like week in 2019. Almost as impressive is the way he's kept on contending for majors since then, playing well in two Opens, finishing third in the Masters, inside the top six in two PGAs, and not all that far off in the last two US Opens. Knows better than most how to prepare and deliver for these so absence from Scottish Open less of a worry than it might be for some. He's a links natural, after all, and will return here ready to do much better than when missing the cut in 2016, which came one month after a difficult conclusion to the US Open. Likely contender.

LUITEN, Joost Open form: 63-45-MC-MC-MC*-44-32-MC-71 Popular, becurled Dutchman who has spent the last few weeks fighting his country's Olympics committee for the right to represent them at Paris 2024. Whoever is in charge came to the boneheaded decision that he's not good enough, which represents a gross misunderstanding of this sport before you even consider the course. Imagine if he won the Open. I mean he definitely won't, but imagine. MACINTYRE, Robert Open form: 6-8-34-71 Bob from Oban won the Canadian Open in typically gutsy fashion in June, adding to the Italian Open and a previous win in Cyprus, and having his dad there alongside him was just heart-melting stuff. Probably ought to have the Scottish Open in his collection too but was mugged by McIlroy last year when again standing tall under the gun. Would love to see him properly in the mix for this having been up there throughout when eighth in the PGA in May. That was his third top-10 finish in 14 tries, the first couple having come in this (England and Northern Ireland). Time to do it at home in Scotland, perhaps? MANASSERO, Matteo Open form: 13-MC-MC-19-MC-MC* Returns to the Open for the first time since Troon in 2016, when he missed the cut just as you might have expected. Was an excellent 13th as a teenage amateur on debut at Turnberry plus 19th at Hoylake and can play this game, while he's back as a winner at DP World Tour level and has contended many more times this year including in Scotland. In fact he's a bit underrated at the moment, which feels an odd thing to say. Will need to be at his very best off the tee but putter not really hot enough to suggest much more than midfield. MASAVEU, Luis (a) Open form: Debut Amateur qualifier with bits and pieces of links form to his name and a potentially bright future. Experience of playing the Open de Espana helps and notable how well he drove it in two appearances, which bodes well long-term. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Open form: 6-39-18-MC*-14-MC-MC-68-13 Yet to better his Open debut sixth when cruelly penalised for slow play. All-round good guy Johnson Wagner went in to bat for him back then, which admittedly is a bit of a pointless anecdote. I remember that Open for being my first among the press corps and mistakenly believing that meant I could go inside the ropes whenever and wherever I wanted, which later saw me escorted across the ninth fairway like a naughty schoolboy while Lee Westwood putted for birdie. It was a simpler time. Deki case: 13th last year, better form now, putting consistently well, chipping always elite. MCCARTHY, Denny Open form: MC Improved performer over the last two or three years and as he's the best putter around, ought to pick up a PGA Tour title one day. Lacks links experience having made Open debut last year and poor Scottish Open suggests he'll do well to feature. MCDONALD, Jack Open form: Debut Without a top-10 finish on the Challenge Tour since last August but came through qualifying in game fashion and knows Troon inside-out. Should have plenty of friends and family with him for however long it lasts. MCILROY, Rory Open form: 42-47-3-25-60-MC-1-5*-4-2-MC-46-3-6 No idea how he's managed to recover from Pinehurst given that I keep thinking about it and so no doubt do many of you. That one-shot defeat has been done to death now and whether you blame club selection, the short missed putts or indeed both, the fact is he let a golden opportunity slip. Placed in six of his last eight Opens including here in 2016, when one of just two players among the eventual top 11 who teed off early in round one. Clearly an excellent chance to contend again having got the media bit out of the way at the Scottish Open last week, where his golf showed no ill effects from the US Open. So resilient and arguably deserving of major number five.

MCKIBBIN, Tom Open form: Debut Heir to the McIlroy throne owing to the fact he too comes from Holywood, where there must be something in the water. Aged 21, he's already a DP World Tour winner and seems sure to double up soon having been getting better and better, qualifying for the US Open and then finishing second in Italy to earn a first go at this. Should be on the PGA Tour next year and could be challenging for Ryder Cup inclusion. The sky isn't even close to the limit. MCNEALY, Maverick Open form: MC Son of a billionaire who considered a career in business before choosing professional golf instead. Somewhat vindicated given that he's a well-established PGA Tour pro but yet to truly fulfil his potential despite a few near-misses. Some signs that the best is soon to come after successful return from injury but while he's almost won by the coast at Pebble Beach and has a top-20 finish in the Scottish Open to his name, lacks links smarts. MERONK, Adrian Open form: 42-23 Pioneering Pole who was unfortunate to miss out on Ryder Cup selection last year before signing up to join LIV Golf, finishing second on that circuit in Houston in June. MC-MC-MC in the majors since making the switch and while 23rd in this last year was decent, he'd been way off the pace all week before a strong finish. Short-game is a problem and just as Pinehurst found him out, so might Troon unless calm and soft. MICKELSON, Phil Open form: 41-24*-76-MC-11-30-66-59-3*-60-22-MC-19-48-2-MC-1-23-20-2*-MC-24-MC-MC-MC-MC Produced one of the performances of the century to win the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50, five years on from his runner-up finish to Henrik Stenson here. Having defied a slow start to finish 24th in 1997, at the time his best Open performance, he was third in 2004, so seems particularly fond of this course. On a run of 11 over-par rounds in majors and will need to produce his best golf in almost 18 months to feature.

MIGLIOZZI, Guido Open form: MC-MC-64 Golfer of choice for One Directioners, who will no doubt have been glued to the KLM Open when he won a three-man play-off to make it four DP World Tour titles. Finishes of fourth and 14th in two US Opens show someone who can step up to this level and is good under exposed conditions, but MC-MC-64 in the Open and modest overall links record. Maybe one to take on in the top Italian market if there are any other Italians. MOLINARI, Francesco Open form: MC-13-MC-MC-39-9-15-40-36*-MC-1-11-MC-15-MC Look! Another Italian! And the best of them all, too, having plotted his way to a convincing win at Carnoustie in 2018. Things went south when he missed out on the Masters the following year, nobly stepping aside to allow Tiger Woods through, and hasn't been anywhere near to the same golfer since. Still pops up from time to time and two top-20s in his four Opens as a former Champion Golfer of the Year. MONTOJO, Jamie (a) Open form: Debut Low-key remarkable story having joined friend and clubmate Masaveu in coming through the same qualifier. Decent young amateur but big price for the Silver Medal. MOORE, Taylor Open form: MC Valspar Championship winner last year and loves that sort of golf course, which helps explain 10th place in Detroit last time. MC on the number on Open debut and is considered among his peers to be better than he's perhaps shown so far. Not on the radar for this but might be soon. MORIKAWA, Collin Open form: 1-MC-MC Winner of the 2021 Open (his first appearance in it) when he looked like he'd go on to break all the records. Fascinating quirk in the profile of this absolute flusher is that he's won two majors, both as the number one putter in the field – he has often hit it much better in majors with little reward. The putter looked shaky when fading to fourth in the final round of the US PGA and has now gone backwards when contending for all three majors this year. Not to say he'll do the same if he earns another opportunity and granted fair luck should be in the shake-up, with his chipping improved and putting more reliable than it sometimes has been.

MORRISON, Tommy (a) Open form: Debut Tallest golfer in the field who qualified when becoming the first American winner of the European Amateur Championship, which helped elevate him to the top 25 of the WAGR. NAKAJIMA, Keita Open form: MC-MC Former world number one amateur who impressed everyone when bossing the Indian Open earlier this year. Set for bigger and better things but MC-MC-MC-MC-MC in the majors so far, including twice in this one. NIEMANN, Joaquin Open form: MC-59-53-MC Qualified by winning the Australian Open before Christmas and returned to boss the LIV Golf circuit early in the campaign. Closing 62 for third place in Nashville made it seven top-10s in nine and while a bit of a disappointment in two major starts during this spell, ranked sixth and seventh in strokes-gained tee-to-green. Has all the ball flights and will be tempting at bigger prices than we've seen recently, for all that he's played four Opens without cracking the top 50. Someone talk me out of it please. NOLAN, Liam (a) Open form: Debut Credits his mental game for powering improvements over the last couple of years and is extremely excited to take part in what he calls 'literally the pinnacle of golf' before turning pro later this year. Likes Batman films and the Eurovision Song Contest. NORRMAN, Vincent Open form: Debut Imperious ball-striker who won on the PGA and DP World Tours during a golden 2023 but looks lost at the moment, particularly with the putter. OGLETREE, Andy Open form: Debut Former US Amateur champion who has had a turbulent career already, but seems fit and healthy again and popped up to finish third on the LIV Golf circuit in April. Almost last in all starts since so while spies may take encouragement from Doha win on Asian Tour, unlikely to make a splash. OLESEN, Thorbjorn Open form: MC-9-MC-64-MC*-62-12-57-MC Stunning winner of the British Masters in 2022 to cap return to pro golf following suspension and court case which might've ruined his career. Couple of major top-10s from first phase of it including ninth in this one and has also been 12th at Carnoustie, and is a former Dunhill Links winner who knows what's required. Quiet on the PGA Tour where long-game hasn't been up to scratch. OLESEN, Jacob Skov Open form: Debut Will feature in the following markets: top amateur, top Dane, top continental European, top Scandinavian, top left-hander, top Olesen. Could threaten in a couple of them after becoming the first Danish winner of the Amateur Championship. OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Open form: MC-MC-MC-1-54-19-36-2-MC*-MC-28-20-3-MC-23 Still a class act when he's trying as demonstrated by back-to-back DP World Tour wins in December. Since been runner-up three times and while injury troubles never far away, if his mattress has made it to Troon, he might go well. Finished 23rd in this last year and the 2010 champion loves links golf, so may be OK with the switch from Valderrama last week.

PAN, C.T. Open form: MC-MC-MC Formerly top-ranked amateur who fights an uphill battle on the PGA Tour, where he's a winner on a shorter course and qualified for this when runner-up last time. MC-MC-MC in the Open. PAUL, Yannik Open form: MC Rock-solid DP World Tour player who almost qualified for the Ryder Cup last year and regularly contends when his iron play does what it can do. Not sure his ceiling is much higher than we've so far seen and missed the cut last year. PAVON, Matthieu Open form: MC Then again, I'd have said Pavon's ceiling was lower than winning the Open de Espana, earning a PGA Tour card, then winning at Torrey Pines. Golfers can always surprise you and this one was fifth in the US Open last month, under firm conditions, to demand respect. Chipping probably costs him though. PEREZ, Victor Open form: MC-34-41 Revealed after winning the Dunhill Links that he was living in Dundee with his dentist girlfriend, who presumably fell for his impeccable gnashers and general high-pitched suaveness. Performed with credit in all three Open starts, his scoring average a shade under 71, and may do so again. POSTON, JT Open form: MC-41 Straight-hitting putting machine whose two PGA Tour wins have been on old, tree-lined courses where you need to make 25 birdies. Did OK at Hoylake but was in better form at the time. PUIG, David Open form: MC Promising Spaniard who left college to join LIV Golf and has done well to progress from lowly beginnings in the pro ranks, winning in Singapore and Malaysia over the past 12 months. Strong off the tee but probably lacks the rounded game and experience which is typically needed. RAHM, Jon Open form: 59-44-MC-11-3-34-2 Two-time major champion who was runner-up in this last year and third in 2021. Has won two Irish Opens on links courses, too, so this is a title he'll expect to capture at some stage and a strong case can be made at the prices. Form on LIV Golf is solid, not spectacular, but third place in Nashville after pre-US Open withdrawal was especially encouraging and he'll arrive after a week back home in Spain to put added pep in his step. Point to prove, too, and you write him off at your peril. Oh god am I doing this again. ROSE, Justin Open form: 4-MC-30-22-MC-12-70-13-MC-44-MC-MC-23-6-22-54-2-20-46-MC Can be cheesier than a royale with cheese and does support Chelsea but otherwise you can only admire the way he's fought to achieve what he has, first when missing all those cuts after turning pro, then with that famous US Open win, again when recovering from losing a play-off for the Masters, and now when swallowing his pride and qualifying for the Open with a bunch of far more normal golfers. No threat since runner-up finish in 2018, which was his best since he'd been fourth as an amateur in 1998, and I don't rate him a great links exponent. Still, just as Frodo with Samwise, I'm glad he's here. SARGENT, Gordon (a) Open form: Debut Star amateur who currently tops the rankings and seemingly has a very bright future. Talked about as far more than just a monster hitter, but does undeniably hit the ball extreme distances. Won't be long until extreme is no longer considered extreme. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Open form: 20-2-41-26-15-17 Stood tall to win the PGA Championship for a deserved major breakthrough, even if we apply the caveat that this was a major unalike any other in history, with all scoring records broken. Has shown his versatility though, ever since finishing 20th at Birkdale on his Open debut and runner-up a year later. Yet to miss the cut in fact and no reason that should change given that he's on a run of 40-odd cuts made and hasn't finished outside the top 25 since February. Was the full package even before he added yards and started putting like Denny McCarthy. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Open form: 8-21-23 The best golfer in the world by a fair distance having won six times since March, a run that coincides with switching to a mallet putter and starting to make his share. All been very serene bar those few hours in police custody and becoming a parent and he takes absolutely everything in his stride. In fact the only thing that has unsettled him so far this year might be Pinehurst and what happened when his ball hit the ground. Not being able to control that in the way he has on the PGA Tour threw him off-kilter, and while his Open record is good, it isn't Scheffler Good. The right favourite but still with something to prove under these very different conditions.

SCHENK, Adam Open form: MC Enjoyed the best year of his career in 2023, six top-10 finishes taking him all the way to East Lake, two of them runner-up finishes. Miles below that lately and you worry the ship has sailed. I mean none of us actually worries but you know what I mean. SCOTT, Adam Open form: MC-47-MC-MC-42*-34-8-27-16-MC-27-25-2-3-5-10-43*-22-17-MC-46-15-33 Softly-spoken, mesmerisingly handsome Aussie who has spent the 10-plus years since he won the Masters talking about how he feels he has another major in him. Five years since results backed that up but generally reliable and has missed just one Open cut since 2010, after which came a golden spell featuring that heartbreaking near-miss in 2012, third at Muirfield when he again had a big chance, and then two more top-10s which might've been better still. Would be a fitting Open champion and this is the one major where it's never too late. SCOTT, Calum (a) Open form: Debut Younger brother of Sandy Scott (contending regularly on LatinoAmerica Tour) who is a classy, in-form amateur golfer, with links experience aplenty. SHARMA, Shubhankar Open form: 51-51-8 Hung around all week for eighth place last year and has now made all three Open cuts. Not necessarily a golfer you'd expect to thrive on the links but does have something about him, and approach work plus putter can do plenty of damage providing his driving hasn't been too troublesome. Comfortable in the wind and fifth in Italy recently despite yet again driving it poorly. Can't climb as high as he'd like unless that department of his game gets better. SIEM, Marcel Open form: 27-MC-MC-MC-15-41 One of very few 40-somethings worldwide who can pull off the man bun, owing to the rare blend of being both genuinely lovely and totally terrifying. Somehow won the Italian Open when he looked like he'd blown it and defiant nature could well see him outperform expectations three years on from his back-to-TV top-20 at Royal St George's. SMITH, Cameron Open form: MC-78-20-33-1-33 Broke a few hearts with a dynamite back-nine at St Andrews two years ago, his closing 64 enough to win by a shot. Had previously played well for 54 holes so wasn't a surprise and after decent defence (another poor Sunday hiding some good work), could well be involved again if taking to Troon. Sixth at the Masters this year, fourth and ninth in two majors last, and wouldn't necessarily dwell on a few mediocre LIV results.

SMITH, Jordan Open form: MC-47-41 No more reliable fairway-and-greens ball-striker on the DP World Tour, where he's won twice in a career approaching a decade old now. Links golf works against his strengths. SMYLIE, Elvis Open form: Debut Son of a grand slam tennis champion who has long been touted as a potential star in his own right. Hasn't worked out just yet but only 22 years old and did well to come through qualifying, especially given lack of competitive, tournament golf lately. Another lefty to pad out that market but favourites won't find themselves all shook up by... wait, Elvis had a song called Polk Salad Annie? SODERBERG, Sebastian Open form: Debut Brutal finish to Scandinavian Mixed cost him what would've been a deserved second DP World Tour win, five years on from beating McIlroy and others in a Crans play-off. Came home in 40 on home soil and double-bogeyed the final hole to lose by one. Hard to know but couple of WDs since suggest he's still in recovery. SONG, Younghan Open form: 62 Scraped through to the weekend at Birkdale in 2017 and returns for a second try, having played well throughout the year in Asia. SOUTHGATE, Matthew Open form: MC-12-6-67-23 Confirmed links lover who somehow has now come through Final Qualifying a remarkable five times, latterly dominating at Royal Cinque Ports before riding that wave to an important top-five finish in Germany. Had been a poor year to that point but can call upon several fine Open performances, including 12th here in 2016 and sixth at Birkdale a year later. MC in Scotland will help prop up prices if you want to find a way to side with someone who is never happier than when playing golf this way. SPIETH, Jordan Open form: 44-36-4-30-1-9-20-2-8-23 Breathtaking winner in 2017 when somehow salvaging things from behind an equipment truck on a part of the golf course nobody had expected to visit. Easy to forget is that he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie after that scrambled bogey to eventually win by three, capturing his third major a fortnight before his 24th birthday. Since then has fallen, risen, fallen again and is in the midst of a bewildering year which has seen him drive it as well as ever but do a lot of other things wrong. Also still nursing a wrist problem and won't be many who are taking what could look like massive odds after a missed cut last week, despite the fact he's made all 10 Open cuts and has threatened to win at least twice since 2017. Value loser? STENSON, Henrik Open form: MC-34-48-MC-3-13-3-68-2-39-40-1*-11-35-20-MC-MC-13 Inspired winner in 2016, fending off Mickelson to crown a fabulous career. Three previous top-threes in the Open so had served his notice and three top-20 finishes since winning confirm that his ball-striking and general nous remain up to competing to a point, the latest of them coming at Hoylake. So-so on the LIV Golf circuit since winning his debut two years ago but better when switching to a more suitable course in Spain.

STRAKA, Sepp Open form: MC-2 Austrian who has lived in the US since he was a teenager but still showed up for Europe with a solid Ryder Cup debut, a couple of months after second place in this had effectively confirmed his selection. Strong play throughout 2024 with four top-10s in the run-up to summer all powered by his customarily excellent approach work, although no real sign of the sort of putting which helped earn two PGA Tour wins. Narrowly missed the cut last week whereas last year had won previous start. STUBBS, Jasper (a) Open form: Debut Shot 80-76 in the Masters and was a shock winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur on home soil last year. SVENSSON, Jesper Open form: Debut Beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat to win the Singapore Classic in March, capping a fine first few months on the DP World Tour. Hits it long and holes putts but the other departments are likely to hold him back. TAYLOR, Nick Open form: MC Four-time PGA Tour winner with enough about him but has gone completely off the boil since capturing the Phoenix Open. Has fallen outside the top six in the Presidents Cup standings as a result and were he not Canadian you'd have to think his selection would be in great doubt. MC last year. THEEGALA, Sahith Open form: 34-MC Swashbuckler (I still don't know as I'm absolutely clear on what this means) who contended for the US PGA. Game now looking close to complete as he's started to drive the ball much better which, combined with quality iron play and a fine short-game, can make him dangerous anywhere. Blew his chance in this in the first round last year but promise at St Andrews on debut despite dodgy accommodation and can now afford to upgrade having won first PGA Tour title last autumn. Good Scottish Open should have him primed. THOMAS, Justin Open form: 53-MC-MC-11-40-53-MC Not as bad as some coverage would suggest over the past two years but not the golfer who won his second major at Southern Hills, either. Strong starts without end product in first three Opens before toughing it out for 11th at Portrush, but struggled since then and shot 82 in round one last year. Disappointed at Pinehurst following encouraging top-10 finish at the PGA and on reflection would prefer more predictable conditions. THOMPSON, Davis Open form: Debut Always considered potentially top-class and should go on to show it now he's won his first PGA Tour title. John Deere Classic winners often surprise us in the Open (albeit it's usually a week before rather than a fortnight) and played nicely early on at The Renaissance. Might the tank be running empty, though? TODD, Brendon! Open form: 39-12-MC-49 Finished 12th at St Andrews and has made three cuts in four Opens, probably because he's usually in the fairway and makes a lot of putts. VALIMAKI, Sami Open form: 68 Finnish beast whose two DP World Tour wins came under breezy conditions, albeit in the Middle East. Doha the latest of them and that's always a good Open guide so a case can be made at massive odds following back-to-form 12th in the John Deere Classic, followed by nice second round to only just miss the cut in the Scottish Open. VAN DER MERWE, Altin (a) Open form: Debut Won back-to-back amateur titles at home in February and has since picked up some valuable links form. Held his own on the Sunshine Tour but this altogether different for a 27-year-old who presumably remains an amateur for a reason. WALLACE, Matt Open form: MC-51-40-MC Gritty type who is yet to do himself justice in the Open, finishing a best of 40th and missing two cuts in four tries so far. Some good signs this year and has form by the coast albeit MC last week. Once spotted having a tinkle next to the fairway at Portrush, which you can read about in my award-winning 2019 Open diary, published somehow in the spring of 2020. WANG, Jeunghun Open form: MC-MC Shot a final-round 61 to finish second in Malaysia, for which this is his reward. MC-MC in the Open so far and while he was once extremely promising, good enough to win back-to-back DP World Tour events no less, two top-10s in his last few starts have to be set against a load of missed cuts over the past 12 months. Early exit beckons. WOODLAND, Gary Open form: 30-34-39-58-12*-70-67-MC-MC-MC-55 Truly remarkable to read about what he went through before brain surgery to remove a lesion which sat on a part of his skull which 'controls fear and anxiety' and had him basically unable to function. No wonder he's still searching for a return to form despite actually putting well at times. Best Open finish came at Troon in 2016, but simply in teeing it up this year he outdoes that. WOODS, Tiger Open form: 22-24*-3-7-1-25-28-4-9-1-1-12-MC-23-3-6-69-MC-6-MC-MC Arguably the greatest golfer of all time and a three-time Open champion, who has also been 24th and ninth at Troon. Six years now since he contended at Carnoustie and this extremely light, almost majors-only schedule he's now able to piece together is making it hard to compete. Threatened to make the cut at Pinehurst where he drove it well, as he had in the PGA, so there are one or two signs he might at least be able to do as he did at Augusta and stick around for the weekend. Unreasonable for anybody to aim higher than that on his behalf, now approaching five years since his last top-10 finish. Enjoy it while it lasts because we don't have long left.

