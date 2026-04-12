The Masters: Takeaways from the final round at Augusta National including debutants and a US PGA eyecatcher

Dave Tindall and Ben Coley pick out three takeaways from the final round of the Masters, the aim to spot things away from the top of the leaderboard.

Hovland's time could be soon Dave Tindall Before the 2026 Masters we’d never seen the bookmakers offer a Top Norwegian market. It hadn’t been possible as Viktor Hovland was the only man from Norway ever to have teed it up at Augusta National. That changed when Kristoffer Reitan qualified this year. For the first three days, Reitan outshone his far more celebrated compatriot, even flirting with the top five at one point during round two. But after dawdling along with laps of 75-71-71, Hovland finally found a spark – a serious one – in Sunday’s closing round by playing his first 13 holes in seven-under to briefly climb into the top 10. He was two-over from there but a closing 67 was a strong way to finish. In truth, few judges had expected much from Hovland this week which is a strange place to be given that he was third in the world rankings in 2022 and still in the top five midway through 2024. But with just one top-10 finish this season and a missed cut at last month’s Valspar Championship dropping him outside the world’s top 20 for the first time since 2020, the 28-year-old had fallen down the list of fancied runners. Perhaps it’s fair to not think of Hovland as a genuine contender here anyway. Despite the promise of finishing as low amateur in 2019 – check him out in the Butler Cabin dressed in orange chatting to Tiger in red – this week’s finish means he has just one top 15 (seventh in 2023) from seven Masters starts. But while his chipping around the greens of Augusta National may not be strong enough for Hovland to ever be interviewed in the Butler Cabin as a pro, there’s absolutely no reason why the 2023 FedEx Cup winner can’t land one of the other three majors – and sooner rather than later. Starting with the 2022 Open at St Andrews, Hovland has posted a quartet of top fours across the other three majors. He was tied fourth at the Old Course four years ago, tied second (2023) and solo third (2024) in back-to-back PGA Championships and again solo third in last year’s US Open. The remaining 2026 majors take us to Aronimink (US PGA), Shinnecock (US Open) and Royal Birkdale (Open). They were last used in 2018 (BMW Championship, US Open) and 2017 (Open) respectively, a year or so before Hovland came on the radar. But don’t rule him out making a serious mark at all three. If that seems generous and more signs are needed beyond one good Sunday at Augusta, don’t forget that Hovland has shown an ability to find form when out of sorts or, indeed, somewhat lost. Remember the win at last year’s Valspar in Florida when he came in on the back of three missed cuts? Or, less well recalled but just as important, his third in the 2024 PGA at Valhalla when he’d crashed out at halfway at Augusta and not had anything better than 19th on the PGA Tour up to that May major. Viktor Hovland is good at majors. He reminded us of that during round four at Augusta. There’s every chance he’s on one or more major leaderboards in 2026 – especially in the PGA at Aronimink. Hovland has a strong record on Donald Ross designs – he was second on Ross’s Oak Hill in the 2024 PGA – and Aronimink should suit.

Debutants to note for the future Dave Tindall Trying to make a mark in your first Masters is a serious ask. Ludvig Aberg managed to finish runner-up on his debut in 2023 but such a high finish for an Augusta rookie is incredibly rare. That much-quoted fact about no first-timer winning since Fuzzy Zoeller never looked like needing updating this week – even though the sad passing of the 1979 winner at the end of last year suggested fate might throw us another. There were 22 debutants in this year’s Masters and here are three who did enough on their first appearance to suggest they could make a mark next year. Michael Brennan - finished tied 25th Brennan won the Bank of Utah Championship last year in his first PGA start as a pro so is clearly a fast learner. And he’s taken that welcome habit to the highest stage after an impressive debut in his first ever major. Ranked third for driving distance on the PGA Tour this season, his massive hitting was always going to be an asset at Augusta National. But the 24-year-old didn’t just whack it around; he showed off lots of game too. After a trio of three-putts in round one, he had just two more the rest of the way. And if he learns to play 18 better (two bogeys and a double this week), Brennan can definitely kick on if returning in 2027. Chris Gotterup - finished tied 25th First piece of crystal (eagle on hole two in round three): tick. First sub-70 round at Augusta (69 in round two): tick. Gotterup can be more than pleased with his first Masters appearance even though some expected even better given that he hits it a mile and is a proven winner. Gotterup came in as just the third player in history to make his Augusta debut having already won four times on the PGA Tour. With a third on his Open debut last summer showing his potential in the majors, this top 25 is a good marker for a big Masters next time and he's sure of his place in the field next year. Ben Griffin - finished tied 33rd After three wins and a Ryder Cup debut in a breakout 2025, Griffin entered the week as probably the most rounded of the first-timers. He’d even shown his chops in the 2025 majors by finishing tied eighth at the PGA Championship and tied 10th on his US Open debut. The 29-year-old from North Carolina had been struggling for form in 2026 but found some momentum in Houston and continued it here on his first look at Augusta. Griffin started with a 72 and then shot five-under over his middle two rounds (69-70). A poor back nine cost him a top 20 (perhaps even top 10) but, with better form coming in, he’s got the all-round skills to build on a quietly impressive debut.