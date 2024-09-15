Solheim Cup reaction: Suzann Pettersen insist Europe will bounce back after first defeat since 2017

Suzann Pettersen vowed Europe would “come back very hungry” after losing the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.

The United States held off a brave fightback from Pettersen’s side to win 15.5 to 12.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, where world number two Lilia Vu birdied the final two holes against Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela to edge a nervy home team over the line. “We gave them a run for their money,” said Pettersen, whose side trailed 10-6 going into Sunday’s singles and needing of a repeat of Europe’s Ryder Cup ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to lift the trophy for a record fourth straight time. “I don’t think anyone expected us to be here at 2:30 [in the afternoon] and to still have a chance. It’s kind of hard to believe that we actually had a chance with that poor of a start, giving them such a head start.

The cup is staying in the States 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MV0LTFgnAg — LPGA (@LPGA) September 15, 2024

“There were possibilities out there and several times we thought we could get it done. It came down to a couple of matches but we’ll come back very hungry.” United States captain Stacy Lewis, whose theme for the week had been one of “unfinished business” following the 14-14 tie in Spain last year, said: “This is so cool. “It’s so stressful to watch. It’s awful watching. But I’m just so proud of the players. It’s amazing how these things come down to half a point here and there. Fortunately this time we were on the right side of it. “It really could have gone either way. It’s crazy there at the end kind of how it all unfolded. I was just hoping and praying it went our way.” Charley Hull gave Europe a dream start as she thrashed previously unbeaten world number one Nelly Korda 6 and 4, only for Megan Khang to swiftly beat Emily Pedersen 6 and 5.

Charley Hull takes down World No 1 Nelly Korda in style! 🎯#TeamEurope | #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/qZLiovr5fU — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) September 15, 2024