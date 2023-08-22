Solheim Cup Europe line-up confirmed: Suzann Pettersen names wildcards

Europe's captain added Madelene Sagstrom and Gemma Dryburgh to her side as had been expected, before revealing the names of Caroline Hedwall and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Both Hedwall and Pedersen sit outside the world's top 100 while Shadoff, who had three previous Solheim Cup appearances before she won her first LPGA Tour title in October, is currently ranked 51st.

Shadoff was third on the LPGA circuit last month before finishing 28th in the Evian Championship, her best result among five cuts made from five major appearances in 2023.