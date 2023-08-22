Sporting Life
Suzann Pettersen
Suzann Pettersen

Solheim Cup Europe line-up confirmed: Suzann Pettersen names wildcards

By Sporting Life
17:02 · TUE August 22, 2023

Jodie Ewart Shadoff was the surprise omission as Suzann Pettersen named her four Solheim Cup wildcards.

Europe's captain added Madelene Sagstrom and Gemma Dryburgh to her side as had been expected, before revealing the names of Caroline Hedwall and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Both Hedwall and Pedersen sit outside the world's top 100 while Shadoff, who had three previous Solheim Cup appearances before she won her first LPGA Tour title in October, is currently ranked 51st.

Shadoff was third on the LPGA circuit last month before finishing 28th in the Evian Championship, her best result among five cuts made from five major appearances in 2023.

Pedersen returns to the side having impressed in 2021, while Hedwall is a four-time team member who went 5-0-0 in 2013 but has lost five of her six subsequent matches.

The quartet join automatic qualifiers, Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist in Pettersen’s side for the biennial contest against the United States.

Europe will bid to claim an unprecedented third straight victory at Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22-24.

