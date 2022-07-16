The two Europeans put on a sublime show in round three, first Hovland making his move before McIlroy joined him at the top of the leaderboard with a thrilling hole-out eagle at the 10th hole.

🔊 Sound ON for surely one of the best pieces of golf commentary ever 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QzFoWQERu9

McIlroy took the lead on his own with a birdie at the 14th before finally making his first mistake of the day at the Road Hole, where a bogey saw him fall back into a tie for the lead with his Norwegian playing partner.

As overnight leader Cameron Smith ran out of luck on the greens before a careless double-bogey at the 13th hole, it was the penultimate pairing who set up what promises to be an engrossing Sunday showdown, exchanging birdies at the last to keep daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Cameron Young tried his best to keep with the leaders but ran up a double-bogey of his own at the 16th and is four behind in a tie for third place with Smith, roles reversed from a Saturday which saw McIlroy and Hovland relish taking aim at the leaders.