Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland poised for Open Championship duel at the Old Course

By Sporting Life
20:23 · SAT July 16, 2022

Rory McIlroy shares the lead in the 150th Open Championship with one round to go, as he and Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland took over at the top of the leaderboard.

The two Europeans put on a sublime show in round three, first Hovland making his move before McIlroy joined him at the top of the leaderboard with a thrilling hole-out eagle at the 10th hole.

McIlroy took the lead on his own with a birdie at the 14th before finally making his first mistake of the day at the Road Hole, where a bogey saw him fall back into a tie for the lead with his Norwegian playing partner.

As overnight leader Cameron Smith ran out of luck on the greens before a careless double-bogey at the 13th hole, it was the penultimate pairing who set up what promises to be an engrossing Sunday showdown, exchanging birdies at the last to keep daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Cameron Young tried his best to keep with the leaders but ran up a double-bogey of his own at the 16th and is four behind in a tie for third place with Smith, roles reversed from a Saturday which saw McIlroy and Hovland relish taking aim at the leaders.

Now, it's the two Europeans who have targets on their backs but perhaps for McIlroy one has always been there. Favourite at the start of the week and after round one, he's back at the head of the betting and in search of a first major in eight years.

While for McIlroy it's been a long time between drinks, for Hovland this is a completely new experience – before Saturday, never had his name featured at the top of a major leaderboard, and on Sunday he'll tee off in the final group for the very first time at this level.

Only one of them can win. It will be a surprise to everyone in the old town if neither of them does.

Reaction to follow

